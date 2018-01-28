Veteran actor, Psalm Adejeteyfio, has cried over neglecting his children years ago

He said he was busy chasing another lady he did not know was a demon

T.T has grown old now and facing severe poverty without his children

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio, popularly known as TT, has revealed that he has regretted chasing after a demon.

T.T says this regret will be with him for the rest of his life for going after a young lady he never knew was a demon, after his marriage with his wife crashed out.

According to TT, the new mistress he went after was nothing but a pure demon under the disguise of human.

Ghanaian actor, Psalm Adjetefio

Sharing his life experience on the Delay Show, the ‘Taxi Driver’ actor disclosed that the said young lady came to him to learn under him as an actress but along the line he fell for her love.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The actor said after having issues with his marriage, he then left his matrimonial home to follow the young woman.

This, he said pushed his wife away, for the young lady, who then maltreated his children to the point of ‘death’.

“I then left my matrimonial home and followed this lady to Cape Coast to seek greener pastures. I didn’t know I was going after a demon,” he bitterly said.

Psalm Adjetefio who was recounting his ordeal amid tears, said he is sure he would have been in jail by now if he got to know earlier about the treatment the young lady subjected his children through.

“If I had known of the maltreatment earlier, I would have been serving a life sentence because I would have murdered the lady, thank God I was made aware later,” he said

The actor said the lady succeeded in causing a communication break between him and his children which he said is now stable.

Although the veteran actor said he had apologized several times to his children, he repeatedly asked them in a live TV show for their forgiveness.

“Now that I am sick, it is these same children who are taking care of me and my health,” TT said as he broke down in tears.

The actor in his interaction, advised married couples to be patient when their marriages are not rosy.

“I pray that no man goes that way, forsaking his children and going after a demon of a woman. Learn from my experience and don’t ever do that because you’ll regret,” said.

Source: Yen