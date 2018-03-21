100 best senior high schools in Ghana (WAEC standard) 2022

Enrolling your children in the best senior high schools in Ghana can make a difference in their academic journey. Names such as Aquinas Secondary and Wesley Grammar will always ring a bell whenever top-performing institutions are mentioned. This is partly due to the track record of excellence that the schools have had over the years.

Wesley Girls High School students.

Getting an excellent education is crucial to the growth of individuals and their surroundings. The best schools, among other things, are characterised by a good learning environment and availability and access to modern learning/instructional materials.

A healthy teacher-student relationship is another important factor worth considering. This is why every parent who values quality education for their children don't hesitate to watch out for some of the best schools in town.

Best senior high schools in Ghana

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) takes into account several factors when selecting the best institution. Here are some of the factors considered in ranking the best 100 senior high schools in Ghana.

Consistency

Exam performance in the last five years

Best average percentile of students who passed the exam

Number of students who scored A1 to C6

So, which SHS is the best in Ghana? Here is a list of the top 100 senior high schools that Ghana is proud to have produced so far:

1. St James Seminary Senior High

St James performed exceptionally well in the last examination. With an average performance of 98.8%, it proved to be the best school in the country.

2. St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary

St Francis Xavier is known for its record of excellence over the years. In the past five years, the school has remained on top of the list as one of the best schools. In the last examination, they had an average percentage score of 94.97.

3. Opoku Ware Senior High School

The citadel of learning is located in Fankyenebra, near Santasi in the Ashanti Region. In the last West African Examination, the school had an 88.23% average success rate.

4. Wesley Girls High School

Wesely Girls High School leads other all-girls schools located in the country. The educational institution is in Cape Coast, the Central Region of Ghana. With its 87.53% average success rate in the last exam, it has proved to be the best all-girls school to send your girls.

5. Holy Child Senior High School

Also known as Angel's Hill, Holy Child is also one of the best schools in Ghana, considering the students' performance in the last five years. Located in Cape Coast in the Central Region, the educational institution had an 87.53% average success rate in the previous examination.

6. Adisadel College

Adisadel College has some of the best educational facilities in the country. So, the 86.31% average success rate recorded is not surprising.

7. St. Peter Senior High School

The Roman Catholic boys' senior high school in the Eastern Region of Ghana had an 84.81% average pass rate, making it one of the best schools in the country.

8. St. Augustine's College

The all-male academic institution in Cape Coast that started at Amissano, a village near Elmina, in 1930, also made it to the list of the best educational institutions in the country. Based on the WAEC rating, it has an 83.06% average success rate.

9. Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute

The private Christian school is located at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. With an exceptional average pass rate of 81.96%, it has consistently made it to the list as one of the best schools in the country over the years.

10. Notre Dame Seminary Senior High School

The all-male second cycle educational institution located in Navrongo received an 81.64% average success rating in the last examination.

11. St. Roses Senior High School

The school may be a public Catholic high school for girls, yet it has a good rating. With its 81.59% average success rating, it has proved that public school education is also effective.

12. Louis Senior High School

The Ghanaian educational institution for girls in the Oduom suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region also comes closely behind St. Roses Senior High School with its 81.25% average success rating.

13. Saviour Senior High School

The recently established citadel of learning in Oseim has quickly registered itself as one of the leading schools in the country. Compared to other long-running colleges, the school has an 80.97% average success rating.

14. Mfantsipim School

Mfantsipim is an all-boys boarding secondary school in Cape Coast. In the last examination, it had an average pass rate of 79.03%.

15. Presec Legon Boys' Senior High School

The secondary boarding school for boys located in Legon, Accra Legon, also made it to the list with its 78.08% average pass rate.

16. Galaxy international School

The international school located in Accra, with three campuses in different parts of the city, comes closely behind Presec Legon Boys' Senior High School with an average pass rate of 77.46%.

17. Prempeh College

Although the college is a public secondary boarding school for boys in Kumasi, it has a good learning environment and equipped trainers. This is evident in the 76.63% average pass rate it recorded in the last exam.

18. Berekum Star Senior High school

The private senior high mixed school in Bono Region at Mpasisie Newtown of Berekum district has also recorded significant success in the last exam with a 75.94% average pass rate.

19. Pope John Secondary School

The secondary school is located in Effiduase, Koforidua. It also made it to the list with a 75.83% average pass rate.

20. Aburi Girls' Secondary School

Aburi is a Presbyterian senior high boarding school for girls located south of Aburi in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Based on its quality education and students engagement with sound teachers, the educational institution also had a 74.46% average success rate.

Other schools under this category include these:

Koforidua Secondary Technical School (KSTS) Ghanata Senior High School, Dodowa Accra Girls Secondary School Aquinas Secondary Christian Methodist School O'Reilly Secondary Osu Presbyterian Secondary School Labone Secondary Wesley Grammar Ghana Secondary School, Koforidua (GHANASS) Koforidua Secondary/Technical School (KSTS) Kash Money Brotherhood International School (KMBIS) Accra Girls Secondary School, Maamobi. Ningo Secondary School Osudoku Tech Accra High School, Asylum Down Achimota Secondary School Action Secondary Technical School American Curriculum International School Armed Forces Secondary Technical, Burma Camp Aquinas Secondary, Cantonments Christian Methodist School, Asylum Down Dansoman Secondary School, Dansoman Ebenezer Secondary School, Dansoman Edge Hill Senior High School, Awoshie Faith Montessori School and International College Ghana International School Holy Trinity Secondary, High Street Kaneshie Secondary Technical School, Kaneshie Kinbu Secondary Technical, Kinbu La Presbyterian Senior Secondary School, La Emmaus Labone Secondary, Labone Lincoln Community School, Accra Ghana Nungua Secondary School, Nungua Okuapenmman Secondary School, Akuapem-Akropong Nifa Secondary School, Adukrom Adukrom SecondaryTechnical School, Adukrom Nsawam Senior High School Nsawam business college Presbyterian Secondary Technical School, Aburi Benkum SHS Saint Martin's Secondary School, Nsawam-Adoagyiri Akosombo International School Akwamuman Senior Secondary School Akim Swedru Secondary School (AKISS) Oda Secondary School Christian Heritage Secondary Technical, Kukurantumi, Akyem Ofori Panin Secondary School, Kukurantumi, Akyem Saint Paul Technical School, Kukurantumi, Akyem Kibi Secondary Technical School, Kyebi, Akyem Osino Presbyterian Secondary Technical, Osino Nkwatia Secondary School, Nkwatia Kwahu Nkawkaw Secondary School, Nkawkaw Okuapeman SHS Ghana Secondary School, Koforidua (GHANASS) Koforidua Secondary/Technical School (KSTS) New-Juaben Secondary Commercial School (NJUASCO) Kash Money Brotherhood International School (KMBIS) Yilo Krobo Secondary Commercial School Koforidua Technical Institute, Koforidua good foundation ~ ASG Boso Secondary Technical School Asesewa Secondary School, Asesewa Akrofuom Secondary/Technical, Akrofuom Asare Bediako Secondary, Akrokerri Bogwesango Secondary, Bodwesango Christ the King Catholic School, Obuasi Dompoase Secondary, Dompoase New Edubiase Secondary, New Edubiase Obuasi Secondary/Technical, Obuasi T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Fomena Adu Gyamfi Secondary, Jamasi Agona Secondary/Technical, Agona Konadu Yiadom Secondary, Asaman Okomfo Anokye Secondary, Wiamoase S.D.A. Secondary, Agona Tetrem Secondary, Tetrem Ashiaman Secondary, Ashiaman Chemu Secondary, Tema Community 4 Manhean Secondary/Technical, Tema New Town Our Lady of Mercy Secondary, Lashibi

What is the biggest SHS in Ghana?

Presbyterian Boys’ Senior School is reportedly one of the biggest senior high schools in the country. The all-boys school, popularly referred to as PRESEC, was founded in 1938 by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana. Presently, the institution of learning boasts about 3,000 students.

Which region has the most senior high schools in Ghana?

Among the 16 regions in the country, the Ashanti Region is reputed as the region with the highest senior high schools. The Eastern Region has the second-highest learning institutions, while the Upper West Region has the lowest number.

Business secondary high colleges

When considering the best business schools in the country, it should be noted that there are very few of them at the secondary level. This is why it is sometimes hard to mention the top 10 best business SHS in Ghana. Most senior high learning institutions teach business courses, except for colleges that provide purely science and technology-related subjects.

However, business learning institutions like Sunyani Business Senior High School and Business Senior High School are notable colleges. So, students who want to specialise in business-related courses can apply there. Otherwise, business schools like the following can be considered:

University of Education Winneba Faculty Of Business

University for Development Studies School Of Business And Law

PwC Ghana Business School

Nobel International Business School

Islamic University College, Ghana School Of Business

Concord Business College

Valley View University School Of Business

Ghana School Of Business at Catholic University College

Now that you have the list of the best Senior High Schools in Ghana, it should help you make an informed decision if you want your kid to enrol in a top-performing school.

