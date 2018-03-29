Inspirational Easter Sunday sermon ideas for your church

Easter Sunday is one of the most anticipated festivities among Christians worldwide apart from Christmas. It is a commemoration of Jesus Christ's resurrection from death as written in the Bible, which offers hope of everlasting life for everyone. During this period, priests try to develop inspirational Easter Sunday sermon ideas that keep the congregation's faith alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: unsplash.com, @thanti_riess (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you ever been to a church service and left rejuvenated and jovial? Probably the sermon touched you on that day, or the church hymns were so great that they invoked your spiritual sense. With Easter celebration sermons, the day of Jesus Christ's resurrection can touch people's hearts.

When is Easter Sunday in 2022?

Unlike most holidays, Easter Sunday doesn't have a fixed date on the calendar but shifts yearly and falls on different dates. However, it is ordinarily between 22nd March and 25th April. So, what are the Easter dates for 2022?

Palm Sunday: 10th April 2022

Maundy Thursday: 14th April 2022

Good Friday: 15th April 2022

Holy Saturday: 16th April 2022

Easter Sunday: 17th April 2022

Easter Monday: 18th April 2022

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Except for Maundy Thursday, other Easter dates are holidays, depending on a country's recognition of such days in their public calendar. The period comes as a public holiday because it affords people the required time to extend their resting streak as they celebrate Jesus Christ's resurrection.

Easter Sunday sermon ideas from the Bible

Easter Sunday is best commemorated in church as you reflect on Jesus' journey that is the foundation of the Christian faith. In addition, listening to inspirational Easter sermons fosters a fulfilling Sunday service. Here are some tips that will help in your teachings on Easter Sundays:

Photo: unsplash.com, @climatereality (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Inspire the congregation to get rid of their expectations and wait for God to exceed those expectations (Mathew 21).

Get the congregation ready and eager to pray to God for transformation and obtain forgiveness. The primary Sunday message is that Easter not only forgives sins but gives people the power to become the chosen ones of God (1 Peter 1:3).

Inspire the congregation to give themselves entirely to God to experience hope, peace and joy (Romans 5:6-8).

Make the congregation understand that God is only interested in their present and what becomes of them in the future, regardless of their past. Although people commemorate Easter as a past event, it is celebrated as a present as God continues to work in everyone. (1 Corinthians 15:4).

Motivate the congregation to initiate real change by trusting God with their lives (Ephesians 2:5).

Show people that it is not only important to put Jesus first on the list but at the centre of everything they do in their day to day activities. (Romans 12: 1).

Focus on every scene of the resurrected Jesus. Jesus' resurrection is linked to the mission of the church. This sermon is meant to inspire the listeners to get on a mission with the resurrected Jesus (Mathew 28: 16-20).

Inspire the audience to focus on enjoying life and everything in it and stop the struggle of earning salvation only (Philippians 4:4).

Summarise the promises of Easter, showing them that each step on the way is marked by something empty. There is an empty cross, empty clothes and an empty cave. These are empty, showing that God's promises have emptied their troubles and lightened their burdens (John 19:35-20:35).

Preach about the crucifixion of Christ (John 20:25, Romans 8:39, John 19:30, John 15:13, Romans 10:9, Romans 5:8, 1 Peter 2:24, Luke 23:46).

Preach about the Holy Spirit (John 8:36, Acts 2:3-4, Titus 3:5b-6, John 3:6-8, Ephesians 5:18, 2 Timothy 1:7).

Create a sermon on being a godly father (Genesis 1:26-5:5 (Adam), Genesis 5-10 (Noah), Genesis 11-25 (Abraham), Genesis 17, 21-22, 24-28, 31, 35 (Isaac), Genesis 25-37, 42, 45-49 (Jacob), Exodus (Moses), 1 Samuel 16 – 1 Kings 2 (King David), and Matthew 1:16-2:23 (Joseph)).

Create an Easter sermon on new beginnings (2 Corinthians 5:17, Acts 3:19-21, Ezekiel 36:24-28, Revelation 21:1-8, Isaiah 43:1-28).

Short Easter sermons to use as a guide

Are you looking for Easter sermons that work, and whatever you are getting is long? The essential thing is to inspire the congregation and make them long for closeness and obedience to God. The following short sermons on the resurrection will give you headway while encouraging the church.

Photo: unsplash.com, @sortino (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This disciple testifies to these things and who wrote them down. We know that his testimony is true (John 21:24).

The resurrection story is not just good news; it's accurate news.

Jesus Christ's resurrection can transform how I live and how I die.

Easter means that we have the identity of Christ: we're dead and alive in him.

The death of Christ on the cross reminds us of God’s love toward mankind.

Christ’s resurrection from the dead destroyed the power of sin and death over us and gave us victory.

Jesus’s death on the cross redeemed us from destruction and gave us new life.

Through Jesus’ shed blood on the cross, we have free access to the Father of light.

Death and grave lose their power over believers because Christ holds the key.

Celebrating Christs’ resurrection is celebrating our victory of self, sin, Satan, and the world.

Easter topics for churches

Coming up with a topic is an excellent way of creating engaging Easter Sunday sermon ideas. Thinking through different Easter topics for the church will likely give you great inspiration and ideas to develop your church's best sermon. So, what are the likely sermons you can choose for the Easter service?

It's about forgiveness.

Be afraid, but in a good way.

The stone; escape or access?

Debt paid; debtor freed.

Prophecy fulfilled.

What if Easter did not exist?

Belief in the resurrection.

Three Easter questions you must answer.

The first Easter morning: they returned, remembered and reported.

Believing is seeing.

Power of the risen Christ: encountering Jesus along life's road.

Never be in doubt but believe in the declaration.

Power over self, sin, and satan.

Restored freedom from the brethrens’ accuser.

Significance of Christ’s death and resurrection.

Delivered from destruction.

Beyond the grave, what you must know.

Significance of the cross and crown.

Easter Sunday sermon for youths

Jesus Christ did his whole work of salvation on earth during his young age. He was not deterred or distracted by youthful exuberances. He worked in the ordinances of the Father until his death and subsequent resurrection. His resurrection teaches the youths to use their young age for the good of all, even in challenging times, and hope that they will overcome the world.

Photo: unsplash.com, @alicia2joy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jesus Christ came to lead the way.

All you seek as a youth is hidden in his resurrection.

Emulate Jesus in his sacrifices.

Have self restrain just like Jesus did.

Avoid violence at all costs, just as Jesus commanded. When soldiers cornered Jesus, he did not resort to violence, but in the end, he emerged victoriously.

Live with eternity in view.

Sacrifice all for the expansion of God’s kingdom.

Understand your reason for living and ensure to fulfil this mandate.

FAQs about Easter Sunday sermons

What is the message of Easter Sunday? It reminds us of God’s love for the world, Christ’s sacrificial life and his death and resurrection. What should I preach on Easter Sunday? Importantly, preach about the significance of Christ’s death on the cross and the reconciliation of man with God. What did Jesus do on Easter Sunday? Jesus resurrected from the dead, after destroying its sting and the power of the grave. What does the Easter story teach us? It teaches us true love, self-sacrifice, victory over sin and hope for the world. Is Easter Important? Yes. Easter is important because it marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who is the bedrock of the Christian faith. What book of the Bible tells the Easter story? The Gospels of Matthew, Luke, and John discuss Christ's death on the cross and resurrection after three days.

With numerous Easter Sunday sermon ideas, you cannot miss something inspirational for a church service during the momentous day. Of course, the day can be interpreted in many ways and depends on the sermon you read or preach to your congregation. Regardless, its relevance in the Christian faith remains the same as the day that Jesus Christ was resurrected.

Are you looking for the best Easter messages and wishes for friends and family? Yen.com.gh featured an interesting piece highlighting different messages fitting various occasions that you can share with your close associates.

It is a great idea to send lovely messages that have been customised according to the recipient's desire. They will love the gesture.

Source: YEN.com.gh