Mobile money loans in Ghana: 20 instant loan companies listed

If you are living from paycheck to paycheck, a simple problem can dent your plans. Without savings or access to a bank account, an emergency can derail your spending habits. While many banks in Ghana are available to lend you some cash, the procedure for obtaining credit can be lengthy. In most instances, you need to have collateral or guarantors to get the loan. Luckily, mobile money loans in Ghana have come to save the day.

Many lenders in Ghana have developed mobile apps to help users borrow some money to stay afloat until payday. The mobile money loans in Ghana offer short-term loans that come with low-interest rates. You can use them to borrow up to GHC 15,000 and pay back the money within 30, 60, or 90 days, depending on the lender.

20 mobile money loans in Ghana for instant cash

Unlike before, you can easily borrow money right from your smartphone nowadays. Here is a list of 15 mobile money companies that will give you an instant loan via an app.

1. Fido Money Lending Limited

Which app can I borrow money from in Ghana? Fido Money Lending Limited offers a fast, easy and convenient way of getting a loan via your mobile device. It is one of the many money lending companies in Ghana that will give you a loan without collateral or guarantors. You can apply for some financing from the comfort of your home and get the money you need within a few minutes.

Unlike other services, the Fido loan app does not have any hidden fees. The lender displays all the costs associated with borrowing a loan in the app. Borrowers can ask up to GHC 200 and repay between 10 and 33 days. The MTN short code for Fido loan is *711*999#.

2. BloomKash

Bloom Kash is a safe and reliable online lender in Ghana. It offers instant mobile money loans and makes it easy for borrowers to access credit anywhere and anytime. Once you borrow some cash from the company, you will have to repay it from 91 to 365 days.

The minimum loan amount you can receive from the company is GHC 65, and the maximum is GHC 1,000. All loans come with a minimum interest rate of 0.1% to 1% and are calculated daily. However, the annual interest rate starts from 36.5% to 360%.

3. CashGhana Limited

CashGhana Limited is one of the best companies to get instant mobile money loans in Ghana. It offers a salary advance to all workers, which means you can get some money to cover your finances until your payday. The company only provides a short-term loan, which you can access without collateral.

When you apply for a loan, the lender will approve your application within the same day. If you want to get some cash to handle an emergency, provide your ID, and a letter from your company’s account’s office, fill out the necessary forms, and wait for the approval. Once approved, CashGhana will deposit the money into your account.

4. Blue Financial Services Ghana Limited

Blue Financial Services Ghana is an excellent alternative to quick loans in Ghana. It processes loans and pays them electronically to your bank or mobile money account. Once you apply, the company will give you the cash within 24 hours.

The loan products offered by the Ghana company are term and emergency loans. Emergency loans have a repayment period between 30 and 90 days, while term loans have a maximum repayment period of 48 months. The interest rates charged on the loans are competitive and range from 2.62% to 3.96% per month, depending on the repayment period.

5. Blue Horizon Microcredit

Blue Horizon Microcredit is one of the many private loan lenders in Accra that offers many loan products to its customers. You can access executive salary loans, group loans, institutional loans, and instant loans. If you are a salaried employee and need quick cash, you can borrow the executive salary loan and enjoy a convenient monthly repayment plan.

Government workers can also get an instant loan and pack it back with flexible payment options. Apart from personal loans, the company also has group and institutional loans that are ideal for rural communities and workers working for specific institutions.

6. First National Bank

First National Bank offers personal loans to its customers to cover unforeseen circumstances. You can borrow some money from the company to get some financing or settle your debts. It also has a financial facility that allows you to consolidate your debt or apply for a new loan online.

An advantage of using First National Bank is you can borrow a personal loan even if you have an existing loan. As one of the best instant online loans in Ghana, you can apply by completing an application form online, providing proof of income, and showing your current employment contract.

7. GTBank QuickCredit

QuickCredit is a service from GTBank that allows retail customers to get instant cash for their needs. If you have a bank account with GTBank, you can get a salary advance or borrow up to 100% of your monthly salary. The charges 1.5% for a repayment duration of 30 days.

You can access the service via your mobile phone by dialling *737*0#. The next step is to select Payday Credit and agree to the terms and conditions. Once done, enter an amount you want to borrow, and the bank will credit your account with the money instantly.

8. Izwe Savings & Loans

Izwe Savings & Loans offers personal loans that can meet your current financial challenges. You can borrow up to GHC 40,000 on a fixed term of up to 72 months. The company has affordable monthly payments, especially for those working in the civil service.

Izwe has four ways of requesting a loan, including through its call centre, agent network, the Izwe branch, requesting a callback, and online. Applying online is a more convenient option. The company will process your application within 20 minutes and disburse the payment in less than 72 hours.

9. MTN Qwik Loan

Can I borrow money from MTN mobile money? Yes, you can. MTN Qwik Loan is a financial solution that provides quick and convenient loans to all MTN MoMo subscribers. It has short-term, unsecured mobile money loans in Ghana that users receive into their MTN Mobile Money wallet. Unlike other lenders, it is easy to access the loan facility from your mobile phone, and you do not need any bank or savings to borrow.

If you pay your loan on time whenever you borrow it, you will have access to it anytime you need it. You can get the loan by dialling *170# on your phone. Follow the prompts on financial services and select loans. After reading the terms and conditions, borrow an amount that will cover your needs.

10. UMB SpeedApp

UMB SpeedApp allows you to enjoy convenient and secure online banking. The mobile app is useful for managing your UMB account and completing financial transactions with ease. You can also use the mobile application to borrow a loan.

An advantage of using the app is it has many loan products that are worth considering. These include salary overdraft, solar loan, personal loan, scheme loan, auto loan, and executive loan. Each loan product can meet your different financial goals, including offsetting your financial obligations before your payday or handling an emergency.

11. Access Bank PayDay Loan

Access Bank PayDay Loan offers quick access to a loan to cover your emergency needs. If you want some cash before your next payday, you can use the service to get an instant loan. As a mobile loan in Ghana, you can get it by dialling *901*11# on your phone.

Once you borrow a loan, the lender will disburse it to your Access Bank account immediately. You will not have to visit any branch or offer any documentation to get the loan. The financial service is available to all salaried workers who have an account with Access Bank.

12. Ecobank Personal Loan

Ecobank Personal Loan is an all-purpose loan that offers flexible repayment plans and the option to access more funds after paying back. You can apply for the financing online without having to disclose its purpose or offering any tangible collateral.

Ecobank also offers short-term loans, especially if you are facing an unexpected financial need. It has an advanced facility that gives you access to up to 50% of your net monthly salary. The loan renews every 30 days up to a year, and you incur charges on the amounts utilised.

13. Direct Savings & Loans

Direct Savings & Loans offers different types of loan products to all customers. You can access the Bullet Loan to help you cater for emergencies or quick turnaround situations. The minimum amount you can borrow is GHC 1,000.

If you are a salaried individual, you can access the personal/salary loan to support your short-term financial needs. The loan has a repayment period of 12 months. You can borrow a minimum of GHC 5,000 to a maximum of GHC 20,000.

14. SRF Micro Credit

SRF Micro Credit offers fast and easy short-term loans to businesses and individuals. You can borrow an employee loan to enable you to cover your expenses until the next payday. The company also provides personal loans geared towards helping you have some timely cash flow to pay bills or acquire assets.

You can apply for a loan online and wait for at least 48 hours for the company to process your request and credit your account with the amount. Once you acquire it, you can repay it via multiple options, including mobile money, direct debit, bank transfer, and cash or cheque deposited to the company’s bank account.

15. Stanbic Bank USSD Mobile Banking

Stanbic Bank USSD Mobile Banking is a free service that allows users to access essential banking services on their mobile devices by dialling *715#. It also gives you an easy way of getting instant cash, including borrowing a personal loan. You can borrow a minimum of GHC 700 to a maximum of GHC 200,000.

Stanbic Bank also offers salary advance, an overdraft tailored to meet your cash flow needs until your next cheque or salary. The minimum you can access is GHC 100, with no maximum overdraft limit.

16. Branch International

The Branch loan app is another great place to get quick credit in Ghana. As one of the world’s leading personal finance apps, you can get instant loans with no physical documentation. The loan process is designed to fit your needs. One of the perks of using this app is that as you build credit, you unlock bigger loan amounts.

17. Aella credit loan app

Aella is another app where you can get online loans in Ghana without collateral. Unlike other apps where you can only loan money, Aella app allows you to access your loans, pay bills, save, and even insure your health all in one place. Once you have the app, you can apply for the loan and receive your money immediately if you are eligible.

18. KiaKia

The KiaKia is another great alternative to getting an emergency loan. Mr K,, gives you access to personal and small business loans with no paperwork, guarantor, or collateral.

KiaKia, which means quickly in pidgin English, is a subsidiary of Sterling Bank. The online loan financier has been a major player in Ghana with its reasonable interest rates for both the borrower and the lender. Visit their website, apply for the loan, and then follow through with the application process.

19. FairMoney loan app

FairMoney Microfinance Bank is a digital bank that gives instant loans with no collateral. So, if you are ever in an emergency and need quick cash, you must get this app. So, how can you get an instant mobile loan on the app? After downloading the app, you can start your application and add all the required documents. FairMoney accepts applications in five minutes. If accepted, you will automatically receive the cash into your bank account.

20. Carbon loan app

The Carbon app is a financial app that lets you control all your money from one place. You can send, receive, and store money securely in your wallet. As a bonus, you can also get short-term loans from the app to solve any urgent issues you may have. The Carbon loans available are between GHS 100 and GHS 5000.

How can I get an instant mobile loan in Ghana?

The process of getting an instant loan has never been easier. First, you need to download the app where you want to get the cash from. You then input your personal information and attach all the required documents. After submitting them, you wait for them to be reviewed. After that, your request will either get approved or denied.

Mobile money loans in Ghana have made borrowing easy because of the many lenders available today. You can borrow up to GHC 15,000 and pay back the money within 30, 60, or 90 days.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be solely relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

