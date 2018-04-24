Kumasi Technical University 2022/2023: courses offered and their cut off points

Formerly known as Kumasi Technical Institute, Kumasi Technical University is one of the higher learning institutions in Ghana that ensures students are well trained in ways that will enhance their employability skills and relevance in the marketplace. It is a centre dedicated to the training of young professionals from all around Africa and beyond. Anyone seeking admission to learn there will not go wrong by doing so.

Kumasi Technical University is one of the oldest and most recognized universities in Ghana. It was mainly dedicated to providing students with the necessary technical diplomas and sub-professional courses. However, in 2016, because of the technical university act, it started providing Ghanaian students with higher education degrees in applied arts, technology, and engineering.

Kumasi Technical University programmes

Kumasi University is most famous for the quality of its technical courses, as it was already a polytechnic institution before it became a university that serves higher education students. The university has different programmes that are tailored towards meeting the differing needs of students who apply to the institution Here is a list of all Kumasi Technical University courses at the degree level:

B.Tech degree programmes

Bachelor of Technology in Entrepreneurship & Finance

Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design And Modeling

Bachelor of Technology in Marketing

Bachelor of Technology in Procurement Management

Bachelor of Technology in Health Statistics

Bachelor of Technology in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Accounting with Computing

Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Environmental Statistics

Bachelor of Technology in Computer Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Oil and Gas Engineering

Bachelor of Technology in Building Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Estate Management

Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering (two years - top-up)

Bachelor of Technology in Agribusiness with Entrepreneurship

Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering (four years)

Bachelor of Technology in Library and Information Science

Bachelor of Technology in Data Science

Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management and Catering Technology

Bachelor of Technology in Secretaryship and Management

Part-time programmes

Diploma in Procurement & Materials Management

Diploma in Business Administration

Diploma in Electronic Marketing

Diploma in Public Relations

Diploma in Computerized Accounting

Diploma in Banking Technology and Accounting

Diploma in Library and Information Science

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Certificate in Accounting

Diploma in Health Statistics

Diploma in Agribusiness & Finance

Diploma in Business Studies

Diploma In Mass Communication and Journalism

M.Tech Post Graduate programmes

Master of Technology in Health Statistics

Master of Technology in Chemical Engineering

Master of Technology in Environmental Statistics

Master of Technology in Water and Environmental Engineering

Master of Technology in Financial Statistics

Kumasi technical university short courses

If you are looking for short courses to improve yourself or add up to your certificates, here are some of the exciting short courses that you might want to consider:

Computerized Accounting

Certificate in Banking Operations

Mastering Customer Experience

Industrial Electrical Wiring and Control Systems

Domestic and Commercial Electrical Wiring

Solar energy (Photovoltaic Design and Installation)

Electrical Motors & Generators Rewinding

Quality Laboratory Control And Management Workshop

Process Plant and Equipment Operations

Hands-On Gas Chromatography Workshop

Advanced Word Processing

Industrial Health, Safety and Loss

Advanced Spreadsheet Package

Executive PowerPoint Presentation

Mechatronics System and Analysis Control

Motor Vehicle Diagnostic Process and Scanning Analysis Techniques

Techniques in Handling New Fashion Fabrics and Textiles

Applied Basic Hydraulics

Fashion “Klinic” (Grooming)

Higher National Diploma Kumasi Polytechnic courses

Besides the degree programmes available at the institution, there are also higher national diploma programmes that interested students can apply for. These include:

HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies

HND Accounting with Computing

HND Marketing

HND Purchasing and Supply

HND Secretaryship and Management Studies

HND Accountancy

HND Science and Industrial Laboratory Technology

HND Medical Laboratory Technology

HND Civil Engineering

Higher Diploma in Health Statistics

HND Chemical Engineering

HND Mechanical Engineering

HND Interior Design and Technology

HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management

HND Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship

HND Entrepreneurship and Finance

HND Dispensing Technology

HND Estate Management

HND Building Technology

HND Statistics

HND Computer Science

HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Entry requirements for HND programmes

Before admissions are granted, prospective students are expected to meet the admissions requirements for them to be considered. The following are Kumasi Polytechnic courses and cut off points:

SSSCE applicants

Six passes (A-D) in all subjects, including English Language and Mathematics

At least three (3) of the passes must be relevant to the area of specialization

WASSCE applicants

Six passes (A1-D7) in all subjects, including English Language and Mathematics

Possess a minimum of C6 in any three (3) of the elective subjects relevant to the area of specialization

ABCE/ 'O'&'A' Level applicants

Five (5) ABCE credits or five (5) GCE Ordinary Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics

At least two (2) GCE 'A' Level/ABCE passes

GBCE applicants

Five (5) credits, including English, Business Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies

DBS applicants

Four (4) SSSCE/WASSCE credits, including English Language and Mathematics plus a minimum of three DBS passes.

Technical School applicants (Certificate II)

Passes in English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, and any three (3) relevant trade courses

Mature applicants

Age must be 25 years

Proof of age with a birth certificate or any other legitimate documentary that validates acclaimed age. The document must be, at least, five years old at the time of application

Must possess, at least, two (2) years work experience (letter from the employer is required)

Write and pass an examination, which will be conducted by the University

Those applying for HND Dispensing Technology/Medical Laboratory Technology/Science and Industrial Laboratory Technology must possess relative hospital/industrial experience with 'O' Level/WASSCE/SSSCE pure science background (Chemistry and Biology) as well as credits in English and Mathematics (core)

Entry requirements for B.Tech degree programmes

For anyone seeking admission to study a degree course in the institution, below are specific requirements that must be met:

Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering (2 years top-up)

HND (First Class or Second Class Upper Division) in Civil Engineering with, at least, two (2) years work experience

Second Class Lower Division holders will have to attend an interview

Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering (2 years top-up - regular)

HND Chemical Engineering Certificate with a minimum of two (2) years post-graduation industrial experience

First Class and Second Class Upper Division

Applicants with Second Class Lower Division would be required to pass an interview

Applicants with other Engineering and Chemistry backgrounds would be required to take relevant Chemical Engineering and Chemistry courses as prerequisites

Bachelor of Technology in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

The requirements include:

For the Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates

HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering with a minimum of Second Class Lower Division

At least two years of post HND work experience in the relevant field is essential

For Electrical Engineering technician Part III (EET III)

At least two years of post-EET III work experience in the relevant field

Must pass a bridging course for two semesters

Must possess EET I, EET II, and EET III certification

Foreign applicants with qualifications considered to be equivalent to HND will be considered for direct entry while those with qualifications equivalent to EET III will go through the bridging programme.

Bachelor of Technology in Accounting with Computing

HND Accountancy/Accounting with Computing certificate and a minimum of two (2) years of work experience

ACCA and ICA certificates with a pass in six (6) or more subjects

First Degree from other fields or discipline

Bachelor of Technology in Procurement Management

HND Purchasing & Supply (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalence with a minimum of two (2) years post qualification work experience

Diploma in Procurement & Supply from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS UK) qualification

HND from other fields or disciplines with a qualification not less than 2nd Class Lower Division as well as five (5) years work experience in procurement related fields

First Degree from other fields or discipline

Bachelor of Technology in Building Technology

HND (First Class or Second Class Upper Division) in Building Technology with a minimum of two (2) years work experience

Second Class Lower Division holders will have to attend an interview

CTC II Final (old scheme) or CTC III Final (new scheme) with at least a pass in all the four (4) major components. Also, a credit in English Language and Mathematics at GCE 'O' Level or SSSCE/WASSCE Level shall be required

Bachelor of Technology in Estate Management

HND Estate Management (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalent with a minimum of two (2) years post qualification work experience

Applicants with Lower Class would be required to attend an interview

Bachelor of Technology in Entrepreneurship & Finance

HND Entrepreneurship (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalent with a minimum of two (2) years work experience

Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design and Modeling

HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalent with a minimum of two (2) years post qualification work experience

HND applicants with equivalent qualifications to HND Fashion Design from a recognized institution would be required to pass an interview

Bachelors of Technology in Health Statistics, Environmental Statistics, and Financial Statistics

HND (First Class or Second Class Upper Division) in Statistics with a minimum of two (2) years work experience. Candidates with Second Class Lower Division will have to attend an interview

Diploma qualifications from elsewhere assessed to be equivalent to HND may be considered

Kumasi Technical University fees

The course a student is applying for determines how much they would pay. To get accurate information on what you are to pay, you can either visit their official website or the school's admissions office for details.

Kumasi Technical University is a centre of excellence for the training of young professionals in many required technical fields. With a mission to provide a favourable environment for research and entrepreneurship to attract students from local Ghanaian communities and international ones, it has become one of the sought-after institutions in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh