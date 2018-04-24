Kumasi Technical University 2022/2023: courses offered and their cut off points
Formerly known as Kumasi Technical Institute, Kumasi Technical University is one of the higher learning institutions in Ghana that ensures students are well trained in ways that will enhance their employability skills and relevance in the marketplace. It is a centre dedicated to the training of young professionals from all around Africa and beyond. Anyone seeking admission to learn there will not go wrong by doing so.
Kumasi Technical University is one of the oldest and most recognized universities in Ghana. It was mainly dedicated to providing students with the necessary technical diplomas and sub-professional courses. However, in 2016, because of the technical university act, it started providing Ghanaian students with higher education degrees in applied arts, technology, and engineering.
Kumasi Technical University programmes
Kumasi University is most famous for the quality of its technical courses, as it was already a polytechnic institution before it became a university that serves higher education students. The university has different programmes that are tailored towards meeting the differing needs of students who apply to the institution Here is a list of all Kumasi Technical University courses at the degree level:
B.Tech degree programmes
- Bachelor of Technology in Entrepreneurship & Finance
- Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design And Modeling
- Bachelor of Technology in Marketing
- Bachelor of Technology in Procurement Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Health Statistics
- Bachelor of Technology in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Accounting with Computing
- Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Environmental Statistics
- Bachelor of Technology in Computer Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Oil and Gas Engineering
- Bachelor of Technology in Building Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Estate Management
- Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering (two years - top-up)
- Bachelor of Technology in Agribusiness with Entrepreneurship
- Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering (four years)
- Bachelor of Technology in Library and Information Science
- Bachelor of Technology in Data Science
- Bachelor of Technology in Hospitality Management and Catering Technology
- Bachelor of Technology in Secretaryship and Management
Part-time programmes
- Diploma in Procurement & Materials Management
- Diploma in Business Administration
- Diploma in Electronic Marketing
- Diploma in Public Relations
- Diploma in Computerized Accounting
- Diploma in Banking Technology and Accounting
- Diploma in Library and Information Science
- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
- Certificate in Accounting
- Diploma in Health Statistics
- Diploma in Agribusiness & Finance
- Diploma in Business Studies
- Diploma In Mass Communication and Journalism
M.Tech Post Graduate programmes
- Master of Technology in Health Statistics
- Master of Technology in Chemical Engineering
- Master of Technology in Environmental Statistics
- Master of Technology in Water and Environmental Engineering
- Master of Technology in Financial Statistics
Kumasi technical university short courses
If you are looking for short courses to improve yourself or add up to your certificates, here are some of the exciting short courses that you might want to consider:
- Computerized Accounting
- Certificate in Banking Operations
- Mastering Customer Experience
- Industrial Electrical Wiring and Control Systems
- Domestic and Commercial Electrical Wiring
- Solar energy (Photovoltaic Design and Installation)
- Electrical Motors & Generators Rewinding
- Quality Laboratory Control And Management Workshop
- Process Plant and Equipment Operations
- Hands-On Gas Chromatography Workshop
- Advanced Word Processing
- Industrial Health, Safety and Loss
- Advanced Spreadsheet Package
- Executive PowerPoint Presentation
- Mechatronics System and Analysis Control
- Motor Vehicle Diagnostic Process and Scanning Analysis Techniques
- Techniques in Handling New Fashion Fabrics and Textiles
- Applied Basic Hydraulics
- Fashion “Klinic” (Grooming)
Higher National Diploma Kumasi Polytechnic courses
Besides the degree programmes available at the institution, there are also higher national diploma programmes that interested students can apply for. These include:
- HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies
- HND Accounting with Computing
- HND Marketing
- HND Purchasing and Supply
- HND Secretaryship and Management Studies
- HND Accountancy
- HND Science and Industrial Laboratory Technology
- HND Medical Laboratory Technology
- HND Civil Engineering
- Higher Diploma in Health Statistics
- HND Chemical Engineering
- HND Mechanical Engineering
- HND Interior Design and Technology
- HND Hotel, Catering and Institutional Management
- HND Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship
- HND Entrepreneurship and Finance
- HND Dispensing Technology
- HND Estate Management
- HND Building Technology
- HND Statistics
- HND Computer Science
- HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Entry requirements for HND programmes
Before admissions are granted, prospective students are expected to meet the admissions requirements for them to be considered. The following are Kumasi Polytechnic courses and cut off points:
SSSCE applicants
- Six passes (A-D) in all subjects, including English Language and Mathematics
- At least three (3) of the passes must be relevant to the area of specialization
WASSCE applicants
- Six passes (A1-D7) in all subjects, including English Language and Mathematics
- Possess a minimum of C6 in any three (3) of the elective subjects relevant to the area of specialization
ABCE/ 'O'&'A' Level applicants
- Five (5) ABCE credits or five (5) GCE Ordinary Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics
- At least two (2) GCE 'A' Level/ABCE passes
GBCE applicants
- Five (5) credits, including English, Business Mathematics and Integrated Science/Social Studies
DBS applicants
- Four (4) SSSCE/WASSCE credits, including English Language and Mathematics plus a minimum of three DBS passes.
Technical School applicants (Certificate II)
- Passes in English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, and any three (3) relevant trade courses
Mature applicants
- Age must be 25 years
- Proof of age with a birth certificate or any other legitimate documentary that validates acclaimed age. The document must be, at least, five years old at the time of application
- Must possess, at least, two (2) years work experience (letter from the employer is required)
- Write and pass an examination, which will be conducted by the University
- Those applying for HND Dispensing Technology/Medical Laboratory Technology/Science and Industrial Laboratory Technology must possess relative hospital/industrial experience with 'O' Level/WASSCE/SSSCE pure science background (Chemistry and Biology) as well as credits in English and Mathematics (core)
Entry requirements for B.Tech degree programmes
For anyone seeking admission to study a degree course in the institution, below are specific requirements that must be met:
Bachelor of Technology in Civil Engineering (2 years top-up)
- HND (First Class or Second Class Upper Division) in Civil Engineering with, at least, two (2) years work experience
- Second Class Lower Division holders will have to attend an interview
Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering (2 years top-up - regular)
- HND Chemical Engineering Certificate with a minimum of two (2) years post-graduation industrial experience
- First Class and Second Class Upper Division
- Applicants with Second Class Lower Division would be required to pass an interview
- Applicants with other Engineering and Chemistry backgrounds would be required to take relevant Chemical Engineering and Chemistry courses as prerequisites
Bachelor of Technology in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
The requirements include:
For the Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates
- HND Electrical/Electronic Engineering with a minimum of Second Class Lower Division
- At least two years of post HND work experience in the relevant field is essential
For Electrical Engineering technician Part III (EET III)
- At least two years of post-EET III work experience in the relevant field
- Must pass a bridging course for two semesters
- Must possess EET I, EET II, and EET III certification
Foreign applicants with qualifications considered to be equivalent to HND will be considered for direct entry while those with qualifications equivalent to EET III will go through the bridging programme.
Bachelor of Technology in Accounting with Computing
- HND Accountancy/Accounting with Computing certificate and a minimum of two (2) years of work experience
- ACCA and ICA certificates with a pass in six (6) or more subjects
- First Degree from other fields or discipline
Bachelor of Technology in Procurement Management
- HND Purchasing & Supply (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalence with a minimum of two (2) years post qualification work experience
- Diploma in Procurement & Supply from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS UK) qualification
- HND from other fields or disciplines with a qualification not less than 2nd Class Lower Division as well as five (5) years work experience in procurement related fields
- First Degree from other fields or discipline
Bachelor of Technology in Building Technology
- HND (First Class or Second Class Upper Division) in Building Technology with a minimum of two (2) years work experience
- Second Class Lower Division holders will have to attend an interview
- CTC II Final (old scheme) or CTC III Final (new scheme) with at least a pass in all the four (4) major components. Also, a credit in English Language and Mathematics at GCE 'O' Level or SSSCE/WASSCE Level shall be required
Bachelor of Technology in Estate Management
- HND Estate Management (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalent with a minimum of two (2) years post qualification work experience
- Applicants with Lower Class would be required to attend an interview
Bachelor of Technology in Entrepreneurship & Finance
- HND Entrepreneurship (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalent with a minimum of two (2) years work experience
Bachelor of Technology in Fashion Design and Modeling
- HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies (2nd Class Lower or better) or its equivalent with a minimum of two (2) years post qualification work experience
- HND applicants with equivalent qualifications to HND Fashion Design from a recognized institution would be required to pass an interview
Bachelors of Technology in Health Statistics, Environmental Statistics, and Financial Statistics
- HND (First Class or Second Class Upper Division) in Statistics with a minimum of two (2) years work experience. Candidates with Second Class Lower Division will have to attend an interview
- Diploma qualifications from elsewhere assessed to be equivalent to HND may be considered
Kumasi Technical University fees
The course a student is applying for determines how much they would pay. To get accurate information on what you are to pay, you can either visit their official website or the school's admissions office for details.
Kumasi Technical University is a centre of excellence for the training of young professionals in many required technical fields. With a mission to provide a favourable environment for research and entrepreneurship to attract students from local Ghanaian communities and international ones, it has become one of the sought-after institutions in the country.
