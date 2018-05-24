Ghana Ramadan timetable 2022: Calendar, Iftar & Sehri timings

Ramadan is the month of blessing for Muslims all over the world. Muslims fast and pray for forgiveness and blessings from Allah. Knowing Ghana Ramadan timetable 2022 helps in the preparation of the celebrations.

Men attend the first Friday prayers of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the East London Mosque. Photo: Rob Stothard

Source: Getty Images

Muslims are expected to check their respective cities and towns to know their actual Iftar & Sehri timings. The time varies from one region to another due to these towns' geographical locations. The correct timings are significant to note since fasting occurs between the two meals.

When is Ramadan 2022?

Ramadan 2022 in Ghana started on the evening of Saturday 2nd April 2022, and it will end on the evening of Sunday, 1st May 2022. Generally, Ramadan starts one day later in some parts of the world, majorly in sub-contents including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and many other countries.

According to the Ramadan calendar 2022, the celebration starts on the same date in various cities such as:

Accra

Achiaman

Tema

Teshi

Kumasi

Obuasi

Cape Coast

Tamale

Sekondi

Takoradi

Since the crescent moon typically appears approximately a day after the new moon, it is easy to predict the beginning of Ramadan. Nonetheless, Muslims prefer to wait for the crescent moon's direct visual observation to confirm the opening of the holy month.

The end of Ramadan is marked by the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which is the beginning of Shawwal. Eid celebrations mark the return of drinking, eating and marital intimacy.

A man installs a giant traditional lantern, a decoration used to celebrate the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Photo: Mohammed Abed

Source: Getty Images

Why do Ramadan dates vary?

Muslim believers follow the lunar calendar, thus making the dates of Ramadan vary from one year to the other. The lunar calendar has 29.3 days, while the solar calendar has between 30 and 31 days. As a result, Ramadan takes place 11 days earlier than the previous year.

Similarly, the sun may rise and set earlier or later than the previous days in some regions. As a result, this makes the time for fasting to change from one day to the other throughout the entire month.

Religious practices

During Ramadan, Muslim practice several to mark the celebrations. The most common activity during Ramadan is fasting from dawn to sunset.

Muslims consume a pre-dawn meal known as suhur and an after sunset meal known as Iftar. The other practices are acts of charity to the less fortunate, nightly prayers, and the Quran's recitation.

Ghana Ramadan timetable

Muslims observe the Ramadan calendar to guide them during their fasting and worshipping. Here is the Ramadan prayer times in Accra in 2022:

Ghana Ramadan timetable. Photo: @ramadancalenda (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

What is Ramadan? It is the ninth month on the Muslim calendar, the holy month of fasting. When is Iftar time in Ghana? According to Islamic Hijri date 09 Ramadan 1443, Accra Iftar time 6:10 while Sehri time is 04:45. What is Ramadan eating schedule? They eat one meal, sehri, just before dawn and another, iftar, after sunset. Muslims taking part in Ramadan do not eat or drink anything during daylight hours. How do you greet someone fasting? You greet them Ramadan Kareem, which means have a generous Ramadan. It is wishing someone all the best as they prepare to fast for one month. How many days is Ramadan now? In 2022, Ramadan will last 30 days, from the evening of Saturday 2nd April 2022 to the evening of Sunday, 1st May 2022. What is Eid Fitr? Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal. What is the primary purpose of Ramadan? Muslims believe that Ramadan teaches them to practice self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and empathy for those who are less fortunate.

Muslims are obliged to fast, worship Allah and recite the Quran during the holy month of Ramadan. However, some people like pregnant women, the sick and older people are exempted from the practice. Knowing the Ghana Ramadan timetable ensures that you are at par with the time to start and stop fasting.

Yen.com.gh shared a piece on the best Ramadan quotes, messages, wishes, and verses from Quran. The quotes are a great way of sharing season greetings with Muslim brothers, sisters, and friends.

The wishes and messages should cheer and encourage people to be kind to others. Practising Islam means that you are part of a global community that worships Allah and follows religious teachings.

Source: YEN.com.gh