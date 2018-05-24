Ghana Ramadan timetable 2023: Calendar, Iftar & Sehri timings

Ramadan is a memorable time for Muslims all over the world. It is a time of prayer marked by daylong fasting and charitable giving. Ramadan observance is fundamental in Islam, and as such, it is subject to several rules and regulations to preserve its sacredness. If you live in Ghana, you may wonder when the holy month begins. So, what are the dates and times? And what is the Ghana Ramadan timetable in 2023?

Ramadan's annual start date varies greatly depending on the sighting of the new moon. Starting and ending dates also differ significantly between years, necessitating the creation of new timetables. If you are a Muslim, you may wonder when the holy month begins and the fasting times begin. What are the start and end dates in 2023? And what are the fasting times in Ghana?

Ghana Ramadan timetable 2023

In 2023, Muslims expect Ramadan to start on Wednesday, 22 March, or Thursday, 23 March 2023, depending on the moon sighting over Mecca. The commencing date depends on the lunar cycle, known as the moon phases, which determines the Islamic calendar.

The holy month of Ramadan begins roughly ten days earlier on the Gregorian calendar each year. In addition, the 30-day fast ends on Friday, 21 April, and the Eid al-Fitr festivities begin on Saturday, 22 April, or Sunday, 23 April, following the conclusion of the fast.

Iftar and Sehri timings in Ghana

Iftar and Sehri are fundamental in observing Swam (fasting). They symbolise the beginning and the end of fasting during the day. The meals include Iftar, the feast to break the fast after sunset and Suhoor/Sehri, a meal taken just before sunrise. So, what is the fasting schedule for Ramadan? Below are the 2023 Iftar and Sehri timings in Ghana.

City Sehr Iftar Accra 04:56 AM 06:12 PM Achiaman 04:56 AM 06:13 PM Tema 04:55 AM 06:12 PM Teshi 04:55 AM 06:12 PM Kumasi 05:01 AM 06:18 PM Obuasi 05:01AM 06:19 PM Cape Coast 05:00 AM 06:17 PM Tamale 04:58 AM 06:15 PM Sekondi 05:02 AM 06:19 PM Takoradi 05:02 AM 06:19 PM

Has Ramadan started in Ghana?

The Islamic holiday has not yet begun. Muslims expect it to start on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 to Friday, 21 April 2023, lasting thirty days.

What should I eat for Iftar and Sehri?

For Sehri, people consume dates, dried apricots and juices before evening prayer. After that, large meals are the norm, usually with family and friends. For Iftar, dates are the traditional choice to symbolise the breaking of the fast, taken before the day of fasting starts.

Why do Ramadan dates vary?

The main reason is that the holy month of Ramadan uses the moon sighting as a sign of when to begin. Since the new moon sighting varies globally according to region, the holiday's starting and ending times differ according to the zone. As a result, the dates of the holy month vary in different countries, usually by a day.

What are the five practices that mark Ramadan?

During this holy month, followers must practice the five sacred pillars of Islam. They are known as the pillars of Islam because they serve as the foundation of Muslim life. The religious practices include:

Sawm (fasting)

Shahada (faith)

Salah (prayer)

Zakat (giving or charity)

Hajj (pilgrimage)

How many days is Ramadan in 2023?

In 2023, the holy month will last thirty days. It will start on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 and end on Friday, 21 April 2023. However, it is worth noting that the Ramadan period depends on the Lunar months, which last between 29 to 30 days.

What is Eid Fitr?

Eid Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is among the festivals of Islam. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar. It begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon. However, the celebration of Eid Fitr moves to the next day if there is no moon sighting.

How do you greet someone fasting during Ramadan?

There are various methods of greeting Muslim fasting. The most common greeting is Ramadan Kareem, meaning "have a generous holy month" or "may the fasting be kind to you". Other greetings include Ramadan Mubarak and Eid Mubarak! among others.

Ghana's Ramadan timetable in 2023 includes the dates and times of the holy month for Muslims to observe the religious festival. These dates signal the start of the 30-day fasting period, including the opening (Sehr) and closing (Iftar) times. If you are a Muslim in Ghana celebrating this holy month, following the timetable above will aid you during your journey.

