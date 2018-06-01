Is Diamond Platnumz dead or alive? A few years ago, the internet got quite the scare when false news of the death of this celebrated artist circulated the internet. However, the information was incorrect, and Diamond Platnumz is indeed alive and well. Since then, Platnumz has been up to a lot. His career has grown tenfold, and he has crossed boundaries with his music.

The internet has brought with it a lot of advantages and disadvantages. One of the most significant downsides of the internet is the ability for false information to spread as fast as it does. With the number of bloggers who readily publish incorrect information with no confirmation, this occurs a lot, especially in the entertainment industry.

Diamond Platnumz's profile summary

Full name: Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack Nickname: Diamond Platnumz, Simba, The King of Bongo Flava

Diamond Platnumz, Simba, The King of Bongo Flava Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 2nd October 1989

: 2nd October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of April 2022)

32 years (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tandale, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Current residence : Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Nationality : Tanzanian

: Tanzanian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion: Islam

Islam Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11''

5' 11'' Height in centimetres : 180

: 180 Weight in pounds: 190

190 Weight in kilograms: 86

86 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Sanura Kassim

Sanura Kassim Father: Salum Iddi Nyange

Salum Iddi Nyange Siblings : Queen Darleen and Esma Platnumz

: Queen Darleen and Esma Platnumz Relationship status : Single

: Single Ex-partners: Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobeto, Tanasha Donna

Zari Hassan, Hamisa Mobeto, Tanasha Donna Children: Latifah Dangote, Prince Nillan, Dylan Abdul, and Naseeb Junior

Latifah Dangote, Prince Nillan, Dylan Abdul, and Naseeb Junior Profession: Recording artist, dancer, philanthropist, businessman

Recording artist, dancer, philanthropist, businessman Net worth: $9 million

$9 million Instagram: @diamondplatnumz

Who is Diamond Platnumz?

Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist, actor, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman. He hails from Tandale, Tanzania and is the owner and founder of several labels, radio stations, and media outlets.

He is one of the most famous artists in East and Central Africa for his top songs and has recently expanded his reach beyond that. Diamond was born on October 2nd, 1989. He has two sisters, Queen Darleen, a musician, and Esma Platinumz, an entrepreneur socialite. He is also cousins with a Tanzanian DJ popularly known as Romy Jones.

Is Diamond Platnumz dead or alive?

What happened to Diamond Platnumz? Diamond’s death scare started after rumours about a road accident he was in were spread. Diamond's accident allegedly took place when the recording artist drove his Porsche into a ditch on the side of the road.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. However, as it is evident given his many public appearances since then, this news was false.

Did Diamond Platnumz’s funeral take place? No, it didn’t. Since the death rumours were false, he was not laid to rest. Is he alive in 2022? Yes, the artist is active and still making great music for his fans.

Career beginning and breakthrough

Diamond began his career when he was only 17 years old as a clothes seller. He would record songs from the money he earned, releasing his debut single, Toka Mwanzo. Even though the Bongo Flava fused with R&B jam was not a commercial success, he never gave up.

His breakthrough hit single Kamwambie was released in 2010. The song won three Tanzania Music Awards. He then released his debut studio album Kamwambie in the same year. Thanks to his hard work, commitment, and consistency, Diamond has made himself a recognizable name all over the continent.

He has featured some of the most prominent artists all over the continent and even the world. Diamond Platnumz's songs include:

Kamwambie

Nitarejea feat. Hawa

feat. Hawa Nakupa Moyo Wangu feat. Mr Blue

feat. Mr Blue Nalia Na Mengi feat. Chid Benz

feat. Chid Benz Jisachi feat. Ngwair & Geez Mabovu

feat. Ngwair & Geez Mabovu Wivuwivu feat. Rj The Dj

feat. Rj The Dj Mbagala

I Hate You feat. Hemedy PHD

Binadam

Wakunesanesa

Si Uko Tayari

Toka Mwanzo feat. Fatma & Rj The Dj

feat. Fatma & Rj The Dj 2012

Lala Salama

Moyo Wangu

Chanda Chema

Nimpende Nani

Najua

Mawazo

Kwanini

Natamani

Gongo La Mboto feat. Mrisho Mpoto

feat. Mrisho Mpoto Kizaizi

Hallelujah feat. Morgan Heritage

feat. Morgan Heritage Waka feat. Rick Ross

feat. Rick Ross Baikoko

Pamela feat. Young Killer

feat. Young Killer Iyena feat. Rayvanny

feat. Rayvanny Kosa Langu

Nikuone

Baila

Sijaona

African Beauty feat. Omarion

feat. Omarion Eneka

Fire feat. Tiwa Savage

feat. Tiwa Savage Marry You feat. Ne-Yo

feat. Ne-Yo Number One feat. Davido [Remix]

feat. Davido [Remix] Nana feat. Flavour

feat. Flavour Kidogo feat. P-Square

feat. P-Square Amanda feat. Jah Prayzah

feat. Jah Prayzah Far Away feat. Vanessa Mdee

feat. Vanessa Mdee The One

Jibebe With. Mbosso & Lava Lava

With. Mbosso & Lava Lava Kanyaga

Inama feat. Fally Ipupa

feat. Fally Ipupa Baba Lao

Sound feat. Teni

feat. Teni Gere ft Tanasha Donna

ft Tanasha Donna Jeje

Haunisumbui

Ongeza

Waah feat. Koffi Olomide

feat. Koffi Olomide Love you Die Patoranking ft. Diamond Platnumz

Patoranking ft. Diamond Platnumz My Way Remix Stanley Enow ft. Diamond Platnumz

Stanley Enow ft. Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix Innoss'B ft. Diamond Platnumz

Innoss'B ft. Diamond Platnumz Moto Wawa Salegy ft. Diamond Platnumz

Wawa Salegy ft. Diamond Platnumz Penzi Ya Levis ft. Diamond Platnumz

Ya Levis ft. Diamond Platnumz Wasted Energy Alicia Keys ft. Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz's USA tour

The success of the hit single, Naanzaje, prompted the talented singer to travel to the United States for several concerts. The concerts in the US were a huge success as they attracted his new fanbase. They were held as follows:

October 8th – Buckhead Theatre (Atlanta, US)

October 10th – The Fillmore (Silver Spring, US)

October 17th – Fonda Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

October 22nd – Brooklyn Steel (Brooklyn, NY)

October 31st – House of Blues (Dallas, Texas)

March 12th 2022 – Warsteiner Music Hall (Dortmund, Germany)

Other ventures

Diamond has also ventured into other money-making ventures apart from his career as a musician. He featured on a reality show, Young, Famous and African, alongside his baby mama, Zari Hassan. He has also had numerous other commercial activities such as:

23rd January 2019 - He was officially introduced as Pepsi Brand Ambassador in East Africa.

- He was officially introduced as Pepsi Brand Ambassador in East Africa. 13th September 2019 - He became Brand Ambassador of Parimatch Africa.

- He became Brand Ambassador of Parimatch Africa. 25th September 2019 - He was named the Nice One Brand Ambassador.

- He was named the Nice One Brand Ambassador. 4th March 2020 - He was unveiled as the new Brand Ambassador of Coral Paints (Tanzania)

Betting company

On Friday, 26th November 2021, WCB President Diamond Platnumz officially unveiled his own betting company, WasafiBet. The colourful event was graced by many celebrities and government officials in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

WasafiBet project was a way of giving back to the fans for their support. The singer partnered with Kenya’s Odibets to make his dream of owning a betting company a reality.

Is Diamond Platnumz rich?

The bongo Flava singer has an estimated net worth of $9 million as of 2022. He has accumulated a huge sum of money from his successful career in the music industry and other business ventures. All these are reflected in his lavish lifestyle.

Who is Diamond Platnumz’s wife in 2022?

While Platinumz is famous for his music career, he is also renowned for his dating life. The musician is not yet married. However, he has dated a few ladies over the years.

The Tanzanian singer has two children with his former partner Zari Hassan, a South African based Ugandan businesswoman. He is also the father of Hamisa Mobeto's son. After they separated, he dated a Kenyan model and musician Tanasha Donna. The two had one son before their relationship ended.

The star also dated Andrea Abrahams, a South African model. The two seemed to be happy and fans were waiting to see how it goes between them. At some point, he also dated Wema Sepetu.

Zuchu and Diamond dating rumours

For some time now, rumours have made rounds that Diamond and Zuchu are dating. In an interview with Wasafi FM, the WCB President and his signee denied being in a romantic relationship. Their relationship remains that of a boss and his employee even though some of their fans and followers believe otherwise.

House and cars

Diamond is a lover of flashy and classy cars and houses. He has an excellent taste for quality and heavy machinery. Some of the cars he drives are:

2021 Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge

Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs

BMW X series

Rolls Royce Phantom 2014

Hummer H3

Orange Ferrari

Toyota Land Cruiser Sport Utility Vehicle

Aside from his cars and jeeps, the singer also owns many houses in Tanzania and other African countries such as Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda.

Diamond Platnumz's latest updates

Diamond Platnumz has made headlines for good and bad reasons. In early 2022, he received heavy online criticism for featuring a Confederate flag in the video of his latest song. Many people came out to claim that the flag was viewed as divisive and a symbol of racial tension in the United States.

On the positive side, the singer was the first-ever Tanzanian artist to perform at the Grammy Global Spin. It was aired on 7th February 2022 on the recording academy's official YouTube channel. Diamond performed the jam, Gidi.

Diamond Platnumz's Waah! hit over a million YouTube views in early 2022. As of March 2022, the song has accumulated over 103 million views. The song was released on 30th November 2020. Furthermore, he has achieved another win in music as he is set to collaborate with actor-singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh and Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

Diamond Platnumz's fast facts

Who is Diamond Platnumz? He is a Tanzanian Bongo Flava recording artist, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman. What is Diamond Platnumz's real name? His real name is Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack. How much money does Diamond Platnumz have? He has an estimated net worth of $9 million. How tall is Diamond Platnumz? He is 5 feet 11 inches tall. What language does Diamond Platnumz speak? The singer speaks Swahili and English. How much does it cost to book Diamond Platnumz? As revealed by his manager, Sallam SK, the singer charges seven million per show. How many cars does Diamond Platnumz have? He owns more than seven multi-million cars. Where does Diamond Platnumz live? The recording artist lives in a mansion in Dar es Salaam. The house is referred to as The Golden House by many of his fans, given that gold was used to coat most of the surfaces in the home.

Is Diamond Platnumz dead or alive? The musician is alive and continues to give his fans hit songs with each passing day. His hard work to make it big in the entertainment sector is commendable.

