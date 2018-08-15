230+ sweet good morning messages for friends who you consider special

Having someone look out for you is one of life's most satisfying experiences. You feel loved and wanted, and the thought of having someone to rely on always makes you feel better. If you have such a friend, sending them "sweet good morning messages for friends" is thoughtful.

Good morning messages for friends are text messages sent to a special person in your life at sunrise. It's a gesture of gratitude, reminding them of how fortunate they are to have you in their life. The messages can be long or short, but they must be genuine.

Good morning messages for friends

How do you write a sweet message to a friend? There are numerous approaches to this task. You can compose a message based on your relationship with your friend. However, if you are stuck or lack motivation, the special good morning wishes listed below should help.

As you wake up this lovely dawn, may all your wishes come to fruition.

Buddy, may your day be filled with all life's best and most beautiful things.

Dawn is a great time to refresh your body, soul and mind after a night of rest. Have a great time, my beloved friend!

How did you wake up, my lovely friend? I just wanted to tell you that I treasure you beyond the stars.

Good morning to you, my charming friend. Go and conquer the world.

How have you slept, buddy? Be the best version of yourself today!

I hope today is excellent and full of smiles, laughter, and blessings! Don't hide the sunshine in you!

I hope you have a lovely morning and a perfect one ahead!

I hope you're having a fabulous time this beautiful morning. Good day to you, my special friend.

I hope your dawn begins with love and ends with beautiful memories.

I hope your day will be as beautiful and unique as your soul.

I adore you and wish you the most incredible things in life, my friend.

I pray that you and your family have a beautiful day.

I wish you a beautiful day full of hope and love.

I wish you a morning full of happiness that you will never know any bounds.

May your worries be light. May your joy be great. May your cup overflow!

Sunrises are always full of motivation, grandeur moments and joy. I hope you have the best day ever.

My good friend deserves everything beautiful this fine morning.

If you are reading this message, nothing can stop you from having an incredible day.

Now is the perfect time to forget about the worries of the night and enjoy a day full of love and laughter.

Today was not like yesterday and will never be like tomorrow. So always live life to the fullest and make the most of everything!

You are a lovely friend. May you enjoy your morning and have a pleasant one today!

You are beautiful inside and out. Start your dawn knowing this, and everything will be just fine.

Heart-touching good morning messages for friends

How do I say good morning to my bestie? One way to accomplish this is to regularly send lovely good morning friend messages to your special someone. They will appreciate the appropriate gesture and may make it a habit to send you one in the future.

A beautiful sunrise calls you to have fun; it's spectacular. You can't miss this morning at any cost.

A morning becomes more beautiful when I spend it with you.

A sunrise without a beautiful friend like you is a waste of time.

Being surrounded by such wonderful friends is what makes waking up this special. Good morning to you all.

Birds sing a sweet song, and a gentle breeze blows through the trees; a perfect combination and morning to get you up!

Dearest pal, get up and text me because your message is like sugar in my morning coffee.

Friends are the delightful pieces of sugar in life's cup. Thank you, and have a good one!

Get up and go, buddy! It's time to explore the wonderful world. I wish you a wonderful morning filled with love, happiness, peace, and harmony.

I always like to start my day by texting you, dear friend! So may this lovely dawn be peaceful and relaxing, and all your worries vanish at dawn.

I enjoy watching every day of my life because it allows me to spend one more time with you.

I hope this text fills your morning with immense energy since I'm sending it to you. Rise & shine, buddy!

I wish you a wonderful day! It's a lovely morning because you're a part of it.

It is another beautiful day in our lives, and we've not stopped thinking about each other. Have a nice day, my friend.

May every sunrise hold more promise for you.

May God keep you in his protection. May he go before you and straighten every crooked location this morning.

May your cup overflow with peace, love, and pure awesomeness today.

Morning comes to us with a blank canvas. Paint it as you like and wonder about each other friendship.

Nobody can see the future; we know that it is coming. So enjoy your day as a foretaste of your bright future coming your way.

Open your eyes and see the miracles happening around you. Be thankful because God loves you! Have a great one!

Start your day with a great attitude & solid determination. You're going to have an amazing one today!

The sun may light up the earth, but friends like you light up my life.

I wish you a good morning, my loveliest friend. May all your manifestations come true!

You know this day is so cosy and beautiful that I don't want you to miss it at any cost. So, get up, a dear friend and get down to business.

Thoughtful good morning messages

What is the best time to send a sweet text to a friend? These messages are best sent first thing in the morning or at random throughout the day. Such a gesture will show your friend how thoughtful you are of them.

A best friend isn't always there for you; it's someone who understands you a bit more than you know yourself.

A good friend like you is more than a blessing. It's sunrise, wake up and start a new day with new hope.

A perfect day begins with you. Good morning dear friend!!

All things will work together for you today. To favour, protect, guide, and help you achieve your goals by God's grace.

Another wish has come true. Yes, the foresight to live another day. So, get out of bed and start pursuing your dreams.

As you wake up today, God will shower you with divine blessings. God's grace will see you through today's stress.

Be fearless and strong. Be upbeat; someone out there is looking up to you and thinking, "If they can do it, so can I."

Dear friend, God can vastly surpass everything you ask or imagine. So please don't wait any longer and ask him today. May your day be filled with God's blessings.

Don't expect anything bad today, and it is not your portion. Goodness, all the way and plenty of blessings.

Early morning stars are the best way to get work done. Have a productive and blessed time!

Enjoy the beauty of the day as you wake up. Forget about your sorrows for a moment. Tell yourself that everything will be OK because it will.

Even though tough times don't last, tough people do. So be strong and cheer up. All will be well soon.

Everywhere you go today, you will possess. May the spirit of excellence distinguish you and set you apart for the favour.

Good morning to those who have awoken from your slumber and have seen today. Have a good time, my friend.

However dark the night might be, it always ends in the dawn. So, never lose hope and have a great morning!

I will be coming with cool water, get up fast from sleep. Otherwise, I will put it in your body.

I wish today's goodwill rest upon your soul, spirit, and body as you open your eyes to the light.

If you believe, lines will fall in your favour today. Be self-assured, persistent, and laser-focused.

If you trust someone, trust till the very end. Whatever the results may be. Ultimately, you will have a perfect friend or an excellent lesson!

Thanks to some lovely people in my life, life seems so beautiful to me. You are one of them, my friend.

May God provide for your needs today, including everything you need to eat and feel well.

May God's love shine brightly in your life. As a result, no one will be able to see the beauty of your glow.

Put your trust in God! That seemingly inconceivable thing is merely a couple of words away from him.

Sleepyhead, wake up. It's a new dawn. It's time to shine.

The birds are chirping, be positive this dawn.

The breeze is calm this sunrise. The sun has risen again, and you can rest assured your nightmare has melted away into the air.

The world goes round because of friends like you. Your heart is beautiful, your soul is rare, and I truly love you.

This day started with an amazing morning, and I want to share this beauty with you, dear friend!

Good morning quotes for friends

Friendship is a sacred bond that requires trust and companionship. So make your special friend smile with these awesome friendship quotes.

A beautiful morning is calling out to you to enjoy its extraordinary beauty.

A friend who understands your tears is much more valuable than many friends who only know your smile.

A very good morning! I hope this dawning brings a bright smile to your face. May you have a beautiful and rewarding day! Always keep smiling.

Birds sing sweet melodies, and a gentle breeze blows through the trees; what a perfect morning to wake you up.

Don't expect your friend to be a perfect person. But help your friend to become the ideal person!

Don't stress too much about your failures of yesterday. Good morning friend!

Don't worry. This good morning text can wait until you're done sleeping.

Every morning brings beautiful hopes and new opportunities. Don't miss any one of them while you are sleeping. Have a perfect one!

Friends are priceless. I wish you true, genuine, wonderful, loving friendships.

Always see the positive side of everything happening in your life.

GM! It is a bright day. Wake up every morning with the assurance that you can do it. Think positive, stay happy and keep going.

Happy thoughts are the only cure for a sleepy morning. I feel the most comfortable when I think about you!

I am thrilled that you're here. Have a good sunrise, my dear!

I don't care whether my morning coffee is a cappuccino, latte, or mocha. My favourite coffee is the one that I share with you!

I hope you shine as brightly and beautifully as the light of dawn.

I wake up early every day for a few extra minutes to think of you.

I wake up early in the morning for a few extra minutes to think of you. So right now, I'm thinking of you, buddy.

I wish you a relaxing morning and a peaceful day, which you deserve.

If it were up to me to rearrange the alphabet, I would keep U & I together.

It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship & faith in your relationship to make it last longer.

It's a new dawn! Add in the positive thoughts, and subtract the negative energy. Make it all equal one fantastic day!

Life is a mystery, and things always look impossible until it is made. Please do not stop. Move ahead and kill it. Good morning, have a nice time!

My life is a story written by God. I don't know exactly how my friends came into my account, but I hope you will be there until God writes my last chapter.

There is nothing on this earth more valuable than true friendship.

This dawning is so relaxing and beautiful that I don't want you to miss it in any way. A hearty good morning to you!

Today you've been able to tread on the lion and adder. So, take on those tricky things you've been putting off for so long.

True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils. Therefore, strive to have friends for life.

Without friends is like life on a desert island; to find one real friend in a lifetime is good fortune; to keep him is a blessing.

Flirty good morning messages for friends

How do you flirt with a good morning text? You can add emojis, flowers, and cute message symbols to your good morning messages. The following are some examples of heartfelt gm quotes for friends.

The sunrise becomes more beautiful when I spend it with you.

Alarms can go off as loudly as they want. My day won't start unless I hear your voice.

Cuddling with you would be perfect right now.

I dream of you all night long and think of you every morning!

Good morning, pretty. The best part of my sunrise is you. I love waking up by your side.

I hope you spend your day thinking of me. I'll be thinking of you!

Hoping you slept well. Hurry and wake up because my mornings are incomplete without you.

I wish I were there to hit the snooze button with you!

As you welcome the morning, may your heart be grateful for a day well spent.

Dawn is the perfect time to enjoy the company of our friends. I hope you have a fantastic day, my good friend.

Friends are the delectable sugar cubes in life's cup. Thank you very much, and have a good day.

Good morning my friend. Good things are on the way on this fantastic day.

Have a fabulous morning, my sweet friend. You deserve the best.

Here's wishing you a great day full of laughter, inspiration and all the good things in life.

I hope you enjoy your morning as I enjoy spending time with you! Beloved, have a heart full of gratitude and peace!

Do you know that I always look forward to meeting you? I hope you have a great time with your loved ones as I have with you!

I hope you have a pleasant and beautiful day ahead. I am looking forward to seeing your smile today!

I hope you have a ridiculously amazing day. All the best, buddy!

I just wanted to say good day to one who means the world to me.

I treasure you beyond words, my lovely buddy. Have a great day ahead of you.

I wish you a morning full of merriment and love, and happiness. Good time to you, my best friend.

I wish you the best, buddy. I hope you woke up with a bright smile on your face.

It is the beginning of the day, the past is behind us, but there is a bright future!

It's that time when you forget about the previous day's worries and anxieties as you welcome a new day.

May every sunrise hold more promises for you. Have a lovely day, my dearest friend.

May nothing stop you from enjoying a peaceful and calm dawn today and always.

May the serenity that comes with the morning fill your heart and life to the brim.

May you enjoy this fantastic day to the fullest, and I hope you have a great time ahead.

May your cup overflow with peace, love, and pure awesomeness today.

No matter how hectic the previous day was, I hope you have a peaceful morning.

Heart-touching good morning messages for friends

Heartfelt messages are those that attempt to elicit emotion in the recipient. Using these texts on your friend will show them how much you value them. Send these good morning messages to a friend online and make their day one they will never forget.

This text lets you know I always have you in mind, dear friend. Have a beautiful one ahead!

Today shall give forth all her blessings and bring all her favours to you. Arise dear, and go and possess them.

Try to be so challenging and positive today, and you shall unlock the opportunities and favours of today. Wake up and rise to the challenge, dear.

Wake up, rejuvenate, and re-energise this morning! Make the most out of this dawn as you explore the day.

Wake up with a big smile today, for the Lord shall make it smile on you and make you laugh through your experiences.

Wake up with a cute face and beautiful smile, dear. The day awaits your speciality. Go on and explore the day!

I so cherish you, and I respect you a lot, girlie. May you be rejuvenated more as you wake up this morning. Enjoy your day!!!

You are such a lovely and sweet friend, and I cherish you a lot. Don't ever feel downcasted today, for God's mercy will answer all your issues.

You shall have very awesome experiences today. God shall indeed bless you. Remember, you are so special to me.

Your life shall be a thing of rejoicing and an abode of joyful moments throughout today.

Your selflessness and kindness are so rare to find. You have been a blessing to me as a friend. I love you so much.

Both sun and rain make a flower grow. Likewise, it would be best to accept criticism and appreciation to flourish.

Every morning is a great blessing. Find out what life is teaching you. Have a bright day!

Forget the past, count your new days, and begin from scratch. In addition, be happy as you are alive and breathing!

Good morning, my beautiful friend! A butterfly was once a caterpillar. Never lose hope. Stay positive.

Have a great day! Each morning is like a race. Keep putting one foot in front of the other. If you wake up and it is cloudy outside, you can still have a sunny outlook towards life. Happy sunshine!

Ignore the bed and work the extra mile for better results. It's hard to get a second chance, so enjoy each day. Top of the morning to you!

It's hard to change the ocean and weather, even after a good try. So, learn to sail. Jump-start your day with new goals and plans!

Learn from your past, don't repeat the mistakes, and move ahead with courage. Rise and shine!

Life is never complete without problems or painful moments. Make your day unique, just like each snowflake.

May each day's task be smooth, and may the freshness of the early hours keep you calm and relaxed!

May this day bring you surprises and happiness. Never give up! You are a great fighter. Go and win!

Never quit. Wait for a new beginning. Never stop chasing your dreams, as they may turn fruitful any day!

Night has gone with the darkness. May your day be bright like the sun. Rise and shine! Welcome to the fresh morning. Lots of love to you!

Rise early, forget about yesterday's frustration, and create a better tomorrow. Smile and start your day. Be positive; success is calling you!

Something special is waiting for you. Acknowledge the new beginning. Stop daydreaming! Build a bridge between dreams and success.

Take a deep breath and enjoy nature. Victory is possible for you because you refused to stop struggling.

Wake up! Every second of your day counts. Spend it wisely because you are crafted to win and blessed to overcome your flaws!

Write your own story! Fill the empty pages with beautiful memories. You are competent, caring, and skilled. You will succeed with your virtue!

Funny good morning messages for friends

How do you say good morning to a special friend? Funny good morning messages are the ideal ways to begin your special friends' day. Humour your loved one today using these funny quotes and make the most of their day.

A friend is someone who you think of right when you wake up. Yes, I was thinking of you and wondering if you were alive.

As you wake up, may you discover that there's more to life than sleeping and snoring!

Every day allows me to meet with "beautiful" people like you. Even though it feels like there is a call to cure all of your madness, I refuse to answer the call. I like your madness.

Friends like you make me want to partner with a company that produces painkillers. But all of you are so sweet!

Good morning dear friend. You're alive and well. What an unpleasant surprise!

Good morning to the laziest bone on earth. I hope you have a great day.

Good morning. Have you learnt how to swim yet? What about how to dance? Reply ASAP.

I heard you're having a tough time with your alarm clock. It happens when you're having an affair with your bed. Good morning mate!

I know you woke up today young, dumb and broke. May you not like me today because I'm worse right now.

I love you, my friend, and I think you're fit to be my pet. But I don't want a human pet yet. So can you be a dog? Good morning, friend.

If you have no idea what to do with your morning, send two hundred good mornings to me.

Once again, this is to thank you for being a good friend and to ask you when next you'll skip work so we'll play games. Good morning, my guy.

One of the things you need most is a good morning from me, so here it is. Good morning, paddy.

People like you make me want to wake up and not wake up simultaneously. You're so amazing. Good morning, friend.

This morning is the most beautiful morning for me. I wonder what you plan to do with yours, and I'm concerned because I know how silly you can be.

I hope you can wake up and be thankful because I'm your only friend!

Welcome to today. I hope you find more than enough food to eat today.

I wish you a good dawning at the beginning of another stressful day.

With the challenges the day brings, I pray you find someone as strong as me to endure it today.

You woke up just in time to save the world from crashing. Go and get a superhero suit already. Good morning, my friend.

You're so close to me now that I consider you a brother. Well, who knows? The 90s were crazy. Good morning, my friend.

You've been one hell of a beautiful soul. I can't wait to get to heaven and see your soul — if you're following me to heaven. Good morning, buddy.

Good morning message for a female friend

How do you flirt with a good morning text? One method is to keep it light and simple. Write the text normally, adding a cute nickname or using a flirty memory. Make her feel special and loved by telling her how wonderful she is. These good morning messages to a friend online are great examples.

As friendly as you are and a beautiful person, may life be friendly and beautiful to you as you go out today. Go girlie, love you!!!

As you awake this morning, girlie, have this at the back of your mind that you are favoured among your mates. Much love!!!

As you wake up this morning, remember you are favoured and blessed by God. Go with this assurance, dear friend.

Don't ever get discouraged at any point today, for the Lord is with you. Just remember that you are wonderfully made.

Every thought of knowing I have you as a friend brings me happiness. You are such a wonderful friend.

Favour shall follow throughout today, and mercy shall be as a cord around your neck as you go out today, dear. God shall bless this day for you. Have a nice one!!!

Good morning dearie, best friend, you are so beautiful. Wake up more strengthened this morning and overcome your stresses today. Much love, dear.

You shall be given the grace for excellence and power to subdue in all your endeavours. Happy waking up, dear.

Have a great one today, and remain blessed. As lovely as you are, girl, so shall today be for you.

Have a wonderful today, friend. Just as beautiful as you are, the day shall also be beautifully made successful. Enjoy the day, dear.

Having people around is different from having a real friend with you. Hey, you are a true friend, and I greatly respect you. Have a great day ahead, friend.

Hello cutie. You remind me of true friendship, and you are charming to me. I appreciate this, dear. Thanks so much. Good morning, have a great day ahead. See you later!!

Hello friend, how was your night? You hope it was great. May your morning be beautiful and your day all through be blissful. Smiles!!!

Hello girlie! Thank God for the gift of life once again this morning. Your beauty is more beautiful this morning. I am so happy to have you as a friend.

Hello, pretty one. I am so grateful to God for having you as a friend. You have woken up today by God's grace. May His grace continue to be upon you in every moment of your life today. Good morning, girlie.

I appreciate you so much and value our friendship. You're a very rare friend to have, girlie. Your day shall be sweetened and filled with joy. Have a lovely one ahead!

I believe your night was beautiful, just as you are. May the brightness of this morning dawn on you to bless your day.

I believe your night was peaceful and calm and also charge you in God's mercy that your day shall be more peaceful, lovely and successful. Enjoy your time, dearie!

I hope you know that you are charming, and I cherish our friendship very much. I want you to know this again.

I know you have a lot of dreams and aspirations as you wake up this morning. May every aspect of your goals and aspirations be fulfilled today. Lots of love!!!

I want you to know how I so much value our friendship relationship. I boast of you among my other friends. Keep this in mind, dearie.

I will never lose you to the evil happenings of the day nor the bad occurrences of the evening and night. May you be protected by God in all periods of the day. Have a blessed one, girl!!! Stay cool.

Regardless of the odds and obstacles today, girl, your path shall be smooth and successful. Remember, I, your friend, love you, but God loves you more.

It's a new day! New opportunities await you. Go forth and explore the morning beauty. Enjoy your time!

It's always a thought in me to continually let you know how special you are to me as you wake up this morning. I cherish your friendliness a lot!

I believe your day is as lovely and awesome as you are, dearie. Make sure you enjoy every bit of the day. Much love!

Did you know that God made you beautifully and wonderfully? Let this be one of your internal strengths as you go on this morning.

Knowing you are the brightest thing ever to me. You are such a wonderful and lovely friend. Wake up more beautiful!!!

May life bring your way beautiful and lovely things today and fill every moment of your life with blissfulness and blessedness. Good morning to you, darling.

Good morning Friday messages for friends

Fridays are fun days, and your friend may feel sluggish at work due to the weekend spirit. So, what is the most effective way to encourage them to get up and be the best version of themselves? Sending them some Friday good morning messages is a good place to start.

May you shine more bright and arid above all hindrances this Friday. Grace more beautifully, dear.

Remembering you is inevitable, and you are such a wonderful friend. Arise and take your stand in the success of today. Rise and shine, and have a blessed one!

You are my inspiration and the wind beneath my wings. You are my only positive thought each morning. Have a great one!

You are not alone, follow your dreams and have a great blast. You have only 24 hours a day, so don't waste it by sleeping!

One small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day. Be the best version of you this Friday. Rise and shine friend.

Passion is pushing yourself to the limits when no one else is around. Start this beautiful and good morning with a purpose.

The sun may light up the earth, but buddies like you light up my life.

The weather is just too perfect for the day. Do have a beautiful morning ahead, my beloved friend.

There's time for everything, and now it's time to enjoy a beautiful day with friends and loved ones.

Wake up, buddy. I send you my peace and love as you face this day.

Did you know that you are not just a friend? You are my morning sunshine, and I always look forward to spending time with you!

We may not communicate in the same language, but sharing love and understanding in friendship transcends all barriers.

Today is all about you. Rise and shine, and bask in the splendour of God.

You are my shining light. Now, it's time to wake up and show the world your magic!

Your troubles will pass if you believe and hold tight. Remain strong so that you can witness more good mornings.

May you be strengthened in the morning to tackle the troubles and stresses of today and return home joyful. Have a blessed Friday friend.

Wake up! Your body and brain are active now. Work for continued success. Willpower is key to success. Be passionate about your will!

Yesterday may not have been what you expected, but this new dawn brings a new chapter.

Seven colours make a rainbow, seven chords make music, seven days make a week, seven continents make a world, and seven beautiful letters make us friends.

Today you will have no shortages, losses, or constraints. As a result, embrace the spirit of liberty!

Good morning messages for friends are some of the most effective ways to cheer loved ones up when they wake up. Mornings can be difficult for some people, and sending them texts can inspire and motivate them to do better. So, why not be that true friend today and dedicate a special morning text to a special friend?

