Award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro released some beautiful fashionista photos on social media

The lovely photos shared on her Instagram page show Okoro looking slim and wearing a quite big belt

Okoro's photos have stirred loads of reactions from her followers including Yvonne Nelson and other stars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Beautiful Ghanaian actress Yvonne Okoro has caused a stir on social media following recent photos she released.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Okoro was seen standing in the middle of a beautifully designed compound.

Wearing multiple-coloured striped jumpsuit with a tight-looking belt around her waist, the actress looked as gorgeous as ever.

Sharing the photos, Okoro had very little to say as she simply said: "Yello!!❤."

While the tight belt is uncharacteristic of Okoro and looked like the signature of Princess Shyngle, she looked good anyway.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

But many of her celebrity friends have decided to ignore her fineness in the photo and talk tease her about the belt.

Actor Prince David Osei (@princedavidosei) started comparing it to a title belt:

"Eeei sister is that a title belt??"

Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) teasingly, asked if it was a boxing belt before admitting the photo was beautiful:

"Boxing belt aloo??? Beautiful"

Sandra Ankobiah (@sandraankobiah) went further by describing it as Azumah Nelson belt:

"Chai!! Come right through with your Azumah Nelson belt!!

One guy (@afarikofi4) also described Okoro as a heavyweight champion:

"A new heavyweight champion."

But it was not just trolling that came Okoro's way as many others praised her for the photos.

Yvonne Okoro Draws Big Reaction On Instagram As She Drops Photo

Meanwhile, Yvonne Okoro recently turned heads on social media with a new photo she shared on her Instagram page.

The actress was spotted looking as beautiful as ever as she posed for the camera while beaming with a lovely smile.

The Ghanaian actress is noted for mesmerizing her many fans and followers with her beautiful; photos.

Source: YEN.com.gh