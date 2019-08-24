Reverend Obofour's wife, Ciara Antwi, has been spotted showing her natural beauty in a photo on social media

In the photo, Ciara, who is popularly known as Obofowaa, looks very beautiful without any makeup

The no-makeup photo has got many of Obofowaa's followers admiring and praising her natural beauty

Mrs Ciara Antwi, wife of Reverend Obofour, founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, is undoubtedly a woman with style.

Just like many other ladies, her beauty is often enhanced by fashion accessories like facial makeup.

But that notwithstanding, Obofowaa as Ciara is sometimes referred to, has a natural beauty many would envy.

Reverend Obofour's wife has released a no makeup photo Photo source: @bofowaa

Source: Instagram

And if there were any doubts about it, Obofour's wife has quashed them with her latest photo on social media.

In the photo, Ciara is seen wearing a plain top over a flowery-looking pair of trousers inside their mansion.

With her sunglasses stuck in her curly hair, Obofour's wife held her waist as she posed for the photo.

Looking like she was on her way out of the house for an early morning errand, Obofowaa looked very beautiful with her bare face.

Obofowaa's followers react

Looking at Ciara's photo, there is no doubt that she is a pretty woman and it is not surprising that many social media users have been praising her.

@lyzz_sika observed that Obofour's wife was pretty:

"You pretty without makeups ."

@coos_n_clicks also admitted to Ciara's beauty:

"Sister nie. Beautiful woman."

@beatricesam4 simply summed up Obofour's wife up as a:

"Natural beauty."

@new_born_gh just fell in love with Ciara's beauty:

"You really nice Mama."

Obofour's triplets turn two years old

Meanwhile, the Anointed Palace Chapel founder's triplets turned two years old on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Their mother, Obofowaa, took to social media to celebrate their birthday with some beautiful photos and videos.

The photos and videos of the adorable triplets got many of Obofowaa's followers excited and they shared many reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh