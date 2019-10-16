Star actress Jackie Appiah was recently spotted in a video looking pregnant with a huge baby bump

In the video, Jackie showed off the baby bump in front of her and could be seen caressing the bump

The actress was with Valerie, one of Akufo-Addo's daughters, and Joselyn Dumas who invited fans to see a pregnant Jackie

Star Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has been spotted in a new video which has raised eyebrows on social media.

The video has Jackie showing off a big baby bump as she hung out with colleague actress Joselyn Dumas and Valerie, one of President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughters.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Joselyn Dumas is seen sitting down and smiling as she flaunted a box of R&R Luxury, a beauty product owned by Akufo-Addo's daughter.

The camera then moves towards where Jackie is standing with a big baby bump in front of her while Joselyn said: "look at a pregnant Jackie."

Moments later, Jackie was seen with her hand on the bump caressing it and the camera moved towards Valerie.

It is not known where and why Jackie took the video but it obviously does not look like a movie location or one to assume that it is a movie scene.

Maybe, Jackie wants to really give birth again with her only son, Damien, entering his teens.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported Jackie Appiah had flown to have a vacation in Dubai with her manager, Samira Yakubu.

In one of the videos from their vacation, Jackie and her manager have gone swimming with the actress rocking a swimsuit.

Jackie Appiah's daring costume for swimming has got many of her admirers on social media wowed.

Source: YEN.com.gh