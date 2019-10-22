Beautiful Ghanaian twin sisters have marked their birthday

One of the twins, Doreen Nana Frimpomaa, shared stunning frames to celebrate their big day

She uploaded the photos to a popular Facebook group

Adorable photos of a set of Ghanaian twin sisters have generated lovely reactions after one of the twins, Doreen Nana Frimpomaa, shared the pictures in a Facebook group.

She shared stunning photos of herself and her twin sister, Frimpomaa Edwins, to mark their birthday.

The Bekwai native urged members in the group to shower them with blissful remarks to celebrate their special day.

Doreen also disclosed that their lovely outfits were designed by her. The twin sisters were captured in beautiful sleeveless blue dresses, swimsuits, and regal Kente outfits.

However, what has captivated many is their pretty and flawless looks after the photos emerged online.

YEN.com.gh first sighted the photos after it was shared in the popular Facebook group.

