The rags to riches story of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite has always been an inspiration to many Ghanaians

He is most revered for his background as someone who came from a humble beginning to become a prominent member of the society

A throwback photo has popped up online showing Despite's early beginnings as he went out and about with frineds

Businessman, Osei Kwame, popularly known as 'Despite', is undoubtedly one of the most successful businessmen in Ghana.

As the chairman of the Despite Group of Companies, he controls a business conglomerate which spans interests in trading, manufacturing, real estate and media.

Despite the giant strides he has made, the Peace FM owner is one who comes from a humble background and has never shied away from that.

The stories from his humble beginnings as a 'shoeshine boy', sojourner, and a cassette seller before reaching his current status have often inspired many.

Well, a throwback photo of Despite has popped up and it should give one inspiration to those who find solace in the business mogul's story.

The photo shows Despite during the times he was not filthy rich as we know him today.

In the photo YEN.com.gh has sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, the Peace FM owner is seen at a funeral in the midst of some other men.

Despite who was wearing a traditional funeral cloth spotted a much-grown moustache than he is currently noted for.

It is not known what the gentlemen were doing but from the look of things they were making a donation at the funeral.

Ghanaians react to Despite's photo

Photo of Despite with bushy beard causes a stir

Meanwhile, Osei Kwame Despite was recently spotted in a brand new look in his latest video.

The businessman who is known to always have a clean-shave face was growing a beard as he attended a recent event at East Legon.

The video of Despite's beard look has got many social media users commenting and reacting with surprise and admiration.

