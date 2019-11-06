A photo of a lady who looks just like GHOne TV's manager, Nana Aba Anamoah, has surfaced on the internet

YEN.com.gh has seen a photo of a lady who looks just like Nana Aba Anamoah, the Managing Director of GHOne TV.

But for a ring on her finger, anyone who sees the photo would think it is Nana Aba without even thinking twice.

YEN.com.gh gathered that her name is Queen Victoria, a friend of Anamoah.

Victoria, according to the information on her Instagram, as seen by YEN.com.gh is a doctor and an entrepreneur.

Interestingly, the photo was shared by Nana Aba way back in 2017, and only caught prying eyes of YEN.com.gh recently.

Ghanaians react to the photo

Many people have commented on the photo with some mistaking Victoria for Nana Aba.

Others, however, were able to tell that that was not Nana Aba.

Delali, for instance, said but for the ring on Victoria’s finger, she thought it was Nana Aba:

delali_dee: “First thing I asked myself, since when did @thenanaaba start wearing a ring, then I looked at her.Mmmmm.Great resemblance there. Cheers.”

Duke also wrote that the two ladies look very much alike

dukequophiselorm: “The person really resembles you oh.”

Throne was so impressed with the resemblance:

thronegaits_agency: “In conclusion, @thenanaaba looks like @queen_victoriah ?.”

Miss Kay also talked about the resemblance:

nissi_kay: “Great resemblance.”

Queen Victoria herself wrote that the comments were funny to her:

queen_victoriah: “ @thenanaaba the comments are cracking me up!!!”

Celebrities and their lookalikes

