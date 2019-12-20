December is considered a festive season in Ghana which is packed with several entertainment and music concerts.

This December 2019 the country is going to be flooded with foreigners as we celebrate Christmas because of the ‘Year of Return’ campaign which is still on-going.

People will also be coming home for vacation to spend time with their families, friends and loved ones.

Several Ghanaians will also take the opportunity of the festive month to entertain themselves as the year comes to an end. Most of them will consider partying at the big shows that will take place during that period.

Below are some of the big events or shows you can’t afford to miss this December:

1. December to Remember (D2R): Decemba 2 Rememba, is an annual concert organized by Citi FM, and hosts the most sought-after artistes and entertainers on one stage.

This year, there will be a host of artistes like Kofi Kinaata, Tulenkey, Dope Nation, Kelyvn Boy and Praye among others. The event will take place on December 24, 2019, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

2. Rapperholic: Rapperholic 2019: Unstoppable Edition will come off at the Arena, inside Accra International Conference Center on December 25, 2019.

Sarkodie’s annual event will also bring a lot of the top Ghanaian musicians on one stage.

3. Afro Nation: Afro Nation, the biggest urban music beach festival in Europe heads to Africa for another brand new festival, taking place in the city of Accra, Ghana.

Making the most of the Ghanaian capital's lush Atlantic coastline, white sands, and year-round average temperatures of around 30°, the new festival sees the brand return to the spiritual homeland of the music that will populate the line-up.

4. Afrochella: Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and the vibrant work of African creatives & entrepreneurs.

The festival is designed to elevate and highlight the thrilling and thriving millennial talent in Africa by introducing an interactive event that teaches, explains and explores various cultures with a pioneering approach.

Afrochellans will experience art and creative activations from the continent, celebrate African music, and taste premium cultured cuisine.

5. Detty Rave: Mr Eazi’s Detty Rave will feature American rapper, William Leonard Roberts II, known professionally as Rick Ross in 2019.

Detty Rave will take place on December 27, at the new rave site in Spintex, Accra Ghana.

Other artistes to perform include South Africa’s Busiswa, Jamaica’s Kranium and Koffee, a Trinidadian singer, Machel Montano and Nigerian artistes, Simi and Joeboy.

The Ghanaian artistes set to perform include Darkovibes, Joey B, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, and Kidi.

6. Bhim Concert: Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert which is scheduled to take place at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Some of the acts billed to perform include Fameye, Yaa Pono, Jupiter and Kwesi Arthur among others.s

7. Saminifest: Saminifest is an annual musical festival, bringing together music lovers (especially Samini fans) from all over the World to celebrate his outstanding works and also showcase authentic class-act performances from leading Ghanaian artistes. The event is put together by Ghanaian Dancehall legend Samini. The event is expected to take place at Dansoman on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

8: Made in Taadi Concert: Made in Taadi Concert is an annual music festival that takes place in Takoradi, Western Region. Award-winning singer, Kofi Kinaata is the brain behind is special initiative. He usually brings his colleagues home to support him as he entertains his fans in Takoradi.

9. One Cedi & A Dream Concert : Kwesi Arthur's 'One Cedi & A Dream Concert' is expected to take place at Rattary Park in Kumasi on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

10. Shay Concert: RuffTown signee Wendy Shay annually hosts her Shay Concert at the Westhills Mall to give back to her fans together with her friends in the music industry.

