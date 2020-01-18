Legendary singer, Rihanna, is back to being single after calling it quits with her Saudi Arabian lover, Hassan Jameel.

The couple split after being in a romantic relationship for a period of three years.

US singer Rihanna splits with billionaire lover after three years of dating.

According to a report by ENEWS, Rihanna and Jameel started dating back in 2017 but had their relationship private.

It still remains a private matter on why the two aged 31 called it quits.

News of their dating hit the airwaves after they were photographed making out in a pool in Spain.

According to reports by TMZ that confirmed the breakup, neither of them provided details on when and why they ended the relationship.

Rihanna was spotted spending time with her boyfriends family in Italy during the summer.

The Jameels are ranked the 12 richest Arab families according to the Forbes report.

