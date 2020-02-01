- FAsquare, a young student rapper from Accra Academy has stirred social media with unbelievable rap lines

- Wyclef Jean, the owner of Carnival World Music spotted one of FAsquare's videos and called him up for a signing

- YEN.com.gh gathers top 3 times the young rapper caused a stir online with his extreme talent and skill

A student from Accra Academy identified as FAsquare has recently hit the headlines for being called upon by Wyclef Jean who is the owner of the top-rated Carnival World Music.

It is reported that the top businessman who expressed interest in signing FAsquare had seen his rap videos on social media and concluded that the young rapper was extremely talented and skilled at the art.

Since then, a number of rap videos of the young star have been released on social media and YEN.com.gh has gathered three mind-blowing ones.

1. FAsquare setting an entire bus of students with his senior rap lines.

It is not mentioned whether anybody assists the youngster in writing the pieces but as nobody has been pointed out in that regard, it can be concluded that he goes the magics himself.

2. The youngster giving his colleagues another mind-boggling session.

They gathered at a place that appears to be on the school's premises with all of them dressed up in school uniforms. What is not clear is whether they recorded this whilst class was in session, during break time or after school.

3. FAsquare killing the show in another round of groundbreaking lines.

This time, the young rapper who has quickly become a celebrity was with his squad again but in casual wears. It is clear this was certainly shot outside school hours.

On the subject of young Ghanaians exhibiting extreme talent in music, a video of local boys from an unnamed rural location in Ghana is fast going viral on social media as the young boys combined empty cans as drumset to produce amazing beats.

In the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh, a crowd of people had gathered to marvel at the talent the young boys were displaying in front of them.

The people appear to have been greatly thrilled as they kept applauding and cheering as the drummers were performing their 'magic'.

