Fast-rising Accra Academy Senior High School student rapper, F_A_Square has stated if rapper Sarkodie contacts him for a collaboration on a song, it will be he (Sarkodie) who will need to write lines because he (F_A_Square) has already written down verses as he awaits the call up for collaboration.

In an interview with SVTV and monitored by YEN.com.gh, the young rap sensation said he is ever ready to honour Sarkodie's call should he ever reach out to him for a feature on a song.

F_A_Square also added that his style of rap goes in line with that of Sarkodie and will be happy to do a song with him.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Music Legend Wyclef Jean was currently looking forward to meeting the Accra Academy Senior High School student whose rapping video went viral recently.

A video of the Accra Academy student popularly known as 'FAsquare' rapping seriously in his school uniform while other students listened and cheered him on went viral recently.

The video which was retweeted many times on Twitter caught the eye of the music legend who also retweeted saying his record label was "looking for this kid."

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Wyclef Jean said the student has got talent and his record label Carnival world music Group was looking for him "Carnival world music Group is looking for this kid he got talent !!!!!"

