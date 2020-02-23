Several renowned celebrities in Ghana have narrated their inspirational life stories on many different platforms

Many of Ghana's top celebrities have risen through several hardships in life to become who they are today. Kwame Despite, Kojo Nkansah Lilwin, Asamoah Gyan and Sarkodie are only a handful of them.

A compilation of emotional quotes by 13 different prominent Ghanaians on how they suffered disappointments, harsh realities and nearly gave up on some occasions was sighted by YEN.com.gh on theindependentghana.com.

Photo of Asamoah Gyan Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3

See the list of 13 inspirational quotes below:

1. "My parents abandoned and rejected me because I chose to be a singer” – Shatta Wale

2. "My first time on Key Soap Concert Party Audition they rejected me” - AgyaKoo

3. "I even went to work with someone as a car repairer (rip33la) but he later sacked me because I fool too much” – Kwaku Manu

4. “I went to TV3 Mentor Audition but they rejected me” – Becca

5. "My mum was a pito seller but that didn’t stop me from achieving my dreams” – Samini

6. "I had a car accident, I lost my twin brother and I nearly lost one of my legs but still I chased my dreams” - Stonebwoy Burniton

7. "I was once an armed robber” – Archbishop Duncan Williams

8. “I played many shows for many show organizers and they always paid me with t-shirts and toffees; I nearly stopped rapping" - Sarkodie

9. I was only a shoemaker, sometimes, I think all these things happening to me is a dream” – CEO Of Peace FM & UTV Kwame Despite

10. "I was not interested in school because my mates and teachers always called me ‘gyimi'”- Kojo Nkansah Lilwin.

11. "My first coach once told me, you can’t be a player, it's better to be a ball boy for my team or just try to be a musician’ I felt very bad that very moment” - Asamoah Gyan

It should be noted here that Gyan was a comfortable child but he went through a lot on the pitch to become a star

12. “In London, I was a taxi driver in America I was plate washer, I nearly kill my dream to be a street sweeper” – Kennedy Agyapong

13. “I told my School Mates I’ll be a President, they Started Using that to tease Me, ‘Mr President! Mr. President'” – Ex-President J.A. Kuffour

