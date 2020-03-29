Jordan Ayew has portrayed unmatchable talent in his addition to the famous #StayHomeChallenge

The Black Stars and Crystal Palace striker was able to score into a basketball net from a long distance using his foot

Jordan has been a great sensation at his club side with brilliant goals at crucial moments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Crystal Palace and Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew joined the popular #StayHomeChallenge in 2020 with an amazing basketball goal scored with the foot in a display of pure talent.

The talented football icon shared the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his official Instagram handle in what appeared as a casual bid to get rid of boredom.

Who is Jordan Ayew?

Jordan Ayew is the son of former Ghana captain Abedi Pele and brother of André Ayew. Earlier, a video of the three Ayew brothers showing off their amazing skills together with a tissue roll surfaced and caused a great stir online.

The football career for Jordan started when he joined Marseille as a trainee in 2006. He then signed a three-year professional contract with Marseille in 2009.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Jordan Ayew made his debut for the senior team on 16 December 2009. Ayew scored his second goal against Nice at the Stade Vélodrome on April 27, 2011, in a match which saw his elder brother André Ayew score a hat-trick.

On 1 November 2011, Jordan and André both started a UEFA Champions League match for the first time against Premier League outfit Arsenal.

Photos of Jordan Ayew Photo credit: @JordanAyew9

Source: UGC

Since then Jordan has been putting up amazing performances and scoring breathtaking goals.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh's Mom Leads Family In Hot Prayers After Her Son Was Named In The Black Stars Squad

Away from Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, one of the Black Star players who was named among the 26-man squad that will be representing Ghana at the World Cup, got his family in great joy.

In a video shared on TV3 Ghana's verified Twitter handle, Daniel's mother could not believe the news that her son was part of the coveted and highly competitive team.

She led the entire family in singing and praises to God and prayed for victory to follow the entire team because her son was recognized.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh