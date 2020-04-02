- Shatta Wale has demonstrated how he uses hand-sanitizers effectively and advised viewers to do the same

- According to the dancehall artiste, only 5 drops are enough but they must be made to get between the fingers very well

- Shatta also used the opportunity to indicate that he would hold a concert online on Saturday at 7pm

Our Manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Popular Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known by his stage name Shatta Wale has shown how to use hand sanitizers effectively.

The top Ghanaian celebrity made the rather educative revelations in a midday live interview on TV3 Ghana with Berla Mundi.

Shatta Wale indicates that only five drops of the hand sanitizers are enough because they are highly inflammable and added that the chemical must be used such that it gets in-between the fingers very well.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Creative man turns metallic drums into hand-washing sinks at bus stops

It is thought that the main reason why the dancehall artiste instructed the viewers to ensure the sanitizers enter the depressions between the fingers is that germs could easily hide there and cause damage later.

Hand sanitizing and other hand-cleaning methods like the use of soaps and running water have become very popular because of the coronavirus pandemic which is easily transmitted with the hands.

In conclusion, the celebrated song-writer mentioned that he would be having an online concert on Saturday, March 4, 2020, at 7pm.

READ ALSO: 80% of Ghanaian footballers face divorce after retirement - Former Hearts of Oak player

In other news, a 67-year-old widow has narrated how she was lashed mercilessly by a police officer who was in her area to enforce the lockdown imposed by president Akufo-Addo.

In a video report gathered by JoyNews and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the old lady simply identified herself as Florence and narrated how she innocently wanted to make ends meet for herself and her children.

According to the woman, she had gone out to buy a bowl of tomatoes which she was going to use to prepare food and sell in the area because she learned that food vendors were excluded from the lockdown.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

This brave man is risking his life to educate Ghanaians about the spread of Coronavirus | #Yencomgh

Get interactive via our Facebook page.