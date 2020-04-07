Actor and p olitician John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya, has shared a new interesting video on social media

and p The video shows Dumelo turning himself into a hairdresser to wash Gifty's hair as they shared special moments at home

Dumelo's sister, Nadia Buari, Selassie Ibrahim, and many others have reacted to the intimate video

John Dumelo has shown he is a man of many parts. Apart from being a great actor, a budding politician, and a philanthropist, he is a good hairdresser too.

Dumelo showed this hairdressing skill while hanging out with his wife, Gifty Mawunya, in their home.

In a lovely video YEN.com.gh sighted online, the actor-turned-politician was spotted giving her a hair wash at home.

John Dumelo helped to wash his wife's hair Photo source: @missgeeonly

Source: Instagram

Dumelo's wife posted the video of her husband treating her hair right on Tik Tok and later brought it to Instagram.

Sharing the video, Mrs Dumelo indicated that her husband knows how to pamper her hair.

"...@johndumelo1 knows how to pamper my hair ❤️❤️," she wrote.

The video from Gifty Mawunya got a lot of attention on social media with many people hailing Dumelo.

Actress Selassie Ibrahim, (@selassie_ibrahim) who is an elder sister to Gifty said:

"Setor, please I need to wash my hair sexy husband ❤️❤️ we love you boo."

Actress Nadia Buari (@iamnadiabuari) just loved the gesture:

"I Loooveeeeee eeettttt."

Dumelo's sister (@niiswife) sounded proud of his brother:

"This one be #idey4u proper Can your brother???."

@iam_bigils observed that it was what happens when friends get married:

"When you marry your best friend #Idey4U."

@boateng7852 was impressed with Gifty's no makeup looks:

"You are extremely beautiful without make-up ❤️❤️❤️."

