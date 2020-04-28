A passionate Ghanaian evangelist has been boldly but calmly interrupted during her sermon in a fast-trending video

The confident lady responsible for ending the evangelist's session barefacedly told the preacher that she was making noise with her sermon

The preacher simply apologized and left the scene but in a manner that is highly emotional yet heartwarming

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian evangelist preaching at dawn was calmly but boldly intercepted by a local resident who was angered by the noise coming from her megaphone.

From the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of Facts and Truths, the time of the incident appeared to be between 4:30 am and 5:30 am.

The entire environment was admittedly silent and serene which made the megaphone announcement stand out loud amid the tranquillity.

See video below:

Clearly awoken by the sermon, the bold lady moved out and asked the preacher why she chose to disturb the neighbourhood when most people were still having a sound sleep.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Surprised by the lady's assertion, "Oh I am disturbing?" were the only words that oozed out of the mouth of the passionate evangelist.

The lady replied with a confident "yes" which compelled the preacher to simply end her session pre-maturely, apologize and simply vacate the location.

Ghanaian woman preaching at dawn Photo credit: @factsandtruths_official

Source: UGC

The exact place of the incident and the names of the preacher and the lady who launched the complaint have all not been disclosed.

Video of Little girl Preaching to win souls for Christ in TroTro goes Viral

In another interesting report, an outspoken young girl in Ghana went into a commercial sprinter popularly called 'trotro' to preach the gospel in the hope of winning souls for Christ.

The video was recorded by a passenger and later got shared in the popular Facebook group, TroTro Dairies, prompting many members to share their thoughts on it.

The little girl was captured in the recording talking about the common lifestyles lived by young people that the word of God does not approve of and people need to change from.

Social media reactions

While a lot of people were happy to see the girl working for God at her age, others did not think it was the right thing to do.

Source: YEN.com.gh