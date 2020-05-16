A video has revealed Kuami Eugene's talent in acting as he seriously snubbed a group of fans seeking his attention

The skit was a comic piece starring Comedian Waris, Stonzy and Ohene Yaw Wiafe

Although it is was clearly staged, the footage seemed like a real-life occurrence because of how well it was acted

A skit of Kuami Eugene starring Comedian Waris, Stonzy and Ohene Yaw Wiafe Anim has shown that the Ghanaian Rockstar musician could actually be a great actor.

In the video, Eugene Kwame Marfo as his real name goes, was in his car with his pals when he was besieged by a group of bypassers he appeared to have nearly hit with his car.

When the near-collision occurred, the group of young men came to the driver's side to complain about the incident only for the glass to be rolled down for them to realize it's Kuami Eugene.

Immediately, the group of young men saw the star in the driver's seat, they started screaming with great excitement and even forgot about their complaint.

One of the excited fans, Waris, told the musician that he could sing any song of his at all and challenged Kuami Eugene to start a song and he could complete it.

Kuami Eugene accepted the challenge but his test was failed completely by the group of fans as they started singing complete gibberish.

Before they could say jack, Rockstar has sped off with his car leaving them stunned. Although it is was clearly staged, the footage seemed like a real-life occurrence because of how well it was acted.

