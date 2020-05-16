A video has surfaced on social media showing the very humble beginnings of Ghanaian musician and rapper, Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur was captured having a freestyle session in an environment that depicted the lowly status of his pocket

Arthur rose to fame after financial difficulty prevented him from going into tertiary after high school

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A throwback video of Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur, when he was an underground artiste without much money has surfaced.

In the footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Facebook handle of OMGVoice, Kwesi Arthur was much younger but had pretty much the same deep voice he is known to possess currently.

In the background, there were some loose wires hanging randomly and one could tell by the camera quality or just a stare at Arthur that he was not well-to-do financially.

Watch video below:

The Ghanaian rapper and musician hails from Tema, in the Greater-Accra Region of Ghana and will turn 26 on December 18, 2020.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He went to the Tema Secondary School which he completed SHS in 2013 but could not make it to the university because of finances, and therefore resorted to working at XLC studios in Tema Community 9 where he learnt to record and produce music.

The Don't Keep Me Waiting and Anthem hitmaker was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards and is currently considered one of the best young artists in Ghana, and Africa.

Photos from Old video of Kwesi Arthur rapping Photo credit: @kwesiarthur/Instagram

Source: UGC

In another interesting grass-to-grace report by YEN.com.gh, Vida Nsor, a Ghanaian pure water seller who is also a single mother of four has been pleasantly surprised with a full apartment along with GHc7,500 to get herself established.

SVTV Africa in Ghana was responsible for the gesture as a video sighted by YEN.com.gh indicates that the group aired the sachet water hawker's story on their social media platforms.

After watching the story of how the single mother was struggling to take care of herself and the children, tons of Ghanaians decided to give her a helping hand.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh