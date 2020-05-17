UCC admission for 2022/2023: forms, status checker portal, deadline, status

University of Cape Coast (UCC) is an educational institution established in 1962 as University College in Ghana. In 1971, UCC received the authority to confer its certificates, diplomas, and degrees. Today, it trains students in many disciplines. Learners wishing to join the institution must follow the UCC admission process if they qualify.

UCC entrance gate. Photo: @iAmHenryMascot

Source: UGC

By following the UCC admission process, you will be joining a university that focuses on serving the needs of learners. The institution nurtures and challenges all students to grow intellectually, morally, physically, and socially. It will prepare you to be a productive individual who can serve the community in various ways through its programs of study.

UCC admission requirements

Understand that the admission requirements at UCC vary depending on the programme you want to undertake. In some instances, you will need to meet the general admission requirements plus other conditions set by faculties or schools and departments at the university.

1. WASSCE/SSSCE

If you are a WASSCE/SSSCE applicant, you must have a credit pass in six subjects. The overall aggregate must be 36 for WASSCE applicants and 24 for SSSCE applicants. Out of the six subjects, three must be core subjects, Mathematics, English Language, Social Studies, or Integrated Science.

Note that a credit pass in WASSCE means A1-C6 and SSSCE means A-D.

2. GCE (General Certificate of Education)

If you are an applicant under this category, you must have a credit pass in five GCE O’ Level subjects. The subjects must include Mathematics and English. The subjects must be relevant at the Advanced Level for the other three passes.

3. GBCE (General Certificate Examinations)

For GBCE applicants, one must have a credit pass, A-D, in six subjects. The six subjects must comprise three core subjects and include Mathematics and English Language. The other three passes must be in relevant elective subjects.

4. IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education)

If you did your IGCSE at the secondary level, you must have a credit pass in five GCS O' Level subjects to join UCC. The subjects must include English Language and Mathematics. For the other three passes, they must be relevant subjects at the Advanced Level.

5. International Baccalaureate (IB)

An applicant must have a minimum of grade 4 at the Higher Level in three subjects. The three subjects must be relevant to the UCC programme one wants to pursue, apart from Allied and Health Sciences, which require a minimum of grade 5. They must also have a minimum of grade 4 in Mathematics and English or Literature.

The minimum admission requirement into the UCC for WASSCE applicants is an aggregate of 36. Photo: pixabay.com, @StartupStockPhotos

Source: UGC

How to apply for UCC programmes

Before you apply for an undergraduate program at UCC, the first step is to buy a scratch card. The card is available for sale at GH¢ 220.00 for Ghanaian students only, while international students do not need any voucher. After making the payment, the next thing is to follow the steps below:

Go to the UCC application page; Choose your mode of study from the homepage as it relates to your status; Choose your level from the dropdown list. In this case, choose the "Undergraduate entry" (Bachelor); Enter your PIN and serial number. The information is available on the card you purchased. Lastly, click on the "Submit" tab, and wait for the next instruction.

After logging in, the next step is to fill out the application form provided on the website and attach your passport picture and required documents. Your passport photo must be in JPEG or JPG format and should be less than 20 kilobytes in size.

After filling in the required information, submit it by printing the page. The printed page has a reference number, which will be useful in future when checking your admission status.

You will have to print your UCC admission forms before logging out. In addition, the institution requires that an applicant print two copies of their confirmation page and attach their educational transcripts and other relevant documents.

Once everything is set, forward the two printed copies by post to the Deputy Registrar. When dispatching your printed documents, you must ensure that the envelope contains the following information:

Full name

Application reference number

Postal address

Your first programme of choice

Application category, e.g. WASSCE/SSSCE or Post First Degree or Post-Diploma.

It is worth mentioning that the above application procedure is the same for any student seeking UCC distance admission.

How to check UCC admission status

The following are the steps you must follow to know your UCC admission status:

Open the UCC admission portal on the institution's website; Click on the Admission List UCC if already released; Search your query using your first name, surname, or programme only. You can also use a combination of the three to search for your admission status.

Mature students should use their index number to print the admission letter. Photo: @johnschno, unsplash.com

Source: UGC

You will need your application reference number to print your admission letter if you are on the list. The reference number is the same one you generated or received during the application process.

If you applied to join UCC as a mature student, use your index number to print the letter. It is the same number you received during your examination.

UCC admission forms deadline

The set UCC admission deadline for submitting an application is dependent on the mode of application and is as follows:

Regular applicants: 17th September 2022

Sandwich: 15th April 2022

POST NAC/NAP: 31st December 2022

Institute of Education Sandwich: 30th June 2022

Distance: 1st April 2022

If you are applying online, note that the UCC application portal will close on the deadline date at 11:59 P.M, Ghana time.

Location and contact information

You can contact the Registrar at UCC using the following information:

Physical Address: University of Cape Coast 00233 Cape Coast, Ghana

University of Cape Coast 00233 Cape Coast, Ghana Phone: +233 03321-32440, +233 [03321] 32480-9

+233 03321-32440, +233 [03321] 32480-9 Email: registrar@ucc.edu.gh

registrar@ucc.edu.gh Website: ucc.edu.gh

The institution's physical location is along the Cape Coast – Takoradi Road, Cape Coast, Ghana.

FAQs

When is the UCC admission list coming out? Unfortunately, the list will only be released after the deadline for submitting the various application forms. How can I get admission to UCC? Ensure you meet the requirements and purchase the application card before filling out the form online. Is the UCC admission portal still open? Yes, it is. But then, this depends on the programme you are applying for. Can I buy the UCC forms online? You have to buy the e-voucher from any designated location as published on the institution's website. What is the deadline for the UCC forms? If you are applying as a regular student, the form will close by September 2022. But if it is for post NAC/NAP, it will close by December 2022.

The UCC admission process is simplified to encourage interested students to apply. But then, you must ensure that you meet the minimal entry requirements before applying. After that, complete the applications online and submit the forms to the UCC registrar.

In a related article, Yen.com.gh walks you through registering, logging in, and checking your results on the Sunyani Technical University (STU) student portal.

Whether you are a fresh student or an already-admitted student but confused about how to navigate through the portal, the post will help you.

Source: YEN.com.gh