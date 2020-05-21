Serwaa Opoku Addo was one of the most popular actresses in the YOLO series

This was because of the striking beauty she possessed and the swag she brought to her role

Many people might have missed Serwaa since she has gone off the screens after YOLO

YEN.com.gh has come across 10 lovely photos of Serwaa on social media

YOLO, the popular youth-focused Ghanaian series, has produced a lot of movie stars since it first aired in 2016.

Apart from bringing up many beautiful girls on the scene, it turned most of them into stars.

The likes of Fella Makafui, Etornam Bedi, Christabel Amoabing, readily come to mind when the cast of the series comes to mind.

One girl who has also been noted for her beauty in the popular series is Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo who played the character of Irene.

Featured from the third season, Serwaa's character in YOLO is a secondary school girl who competes with Emily to win the love of their maths tutor, Cyril, played by Aaron Adatsi.

Though she had been modelling, Serwaa in a recent interview admitted that her appearance in YOLO was the biggest breakthrough for her in the entertainment industry.

And Serwaa has never looked back since she burst onto the scene as she has used her fame to build an enviable portfolio for herself.

Apart from working in the entertainment industry, Serwaa is also an astute entrepreneur.

She is the CEO of Domain Builders, a company that deals in building materials and other housing products.

Serwaa is a graduate of the Pentecost University where she completed in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in Human Resource Management.

Wanting to also become a lawyer, the YOLO star enrolled for a law degree (LLB) at the Mount Crest University in 2019.

She is expected to complete her LLB in 2022 and subsequently move to the Ghana Law School.

Serwaa had her secondary education at the Labone Senior High School (LABOSCO) in Accra.

Serwaa is gorgeous.

