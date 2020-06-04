Harris family sextuplets of Birmingham, Alabama have graduated from high school

The two girls, Kaylynne and Kiera, and four boys, Kaleb, Kobe, Kieran, and Kyle graduated from Center Point High School in the United States

Harris family sextuplets of Birmingham, Alabama, have graduated from the Center Point High School in the United States.

The incredible story of the first known surviving set of African-American sextuplets is regaining attention following their recent accomplishment.

The Birmingham family of sextuplets became a national sensation after their parents welcomed them into the world on July 8, 2002.

Appearing on TV

In April 2007, they even appeared on The Oprah Show. Diamond and Chris Harris welcomed their babies, two girls, Kaylynne and Kiera, and four boys, Kaleb, Kobe, Kieran, and Kyle, after they used fertility drugs to get pregnant.

Dailymail.co.uk reports that in 2001, the couple wanted to get pregnant and start a family together.

Diamond's first child from a previous relationship, Dewayne, was five, and the couple from Birmingham, Alabama, had been married over two years, but they were struggling to conceive.

Becoming pregnant

Diamond, a nurse, was prescribed fertility drugs by her doctor, who told them not to get their hopes up.

Before long, Diamond was pregnant, and the doctor excitedly told them it was twins.

However, a sonogram showed them they were having five children.

On July 8, 2002, Diamond and Chris had welcomed the first-ever surviving set of African American sextuplets.

In 2015, the girls, Kaylynne and Kiera, and the four boys, Kaleb, Kobe, Kieran, and Kyle, marked their 13th birthday.

Latest photo

YEN.com.gh has sighted the latest photo of the teenagers after social media user, Ferlando Parker Senior shared it online.

According to him, the sextuplets are proud graduates of Center Point High School, and the kids have their futures planned out.

He noted that Kobe and Kalynne will be attending Alabama State while Kaleb and Kieran will be attending Alabama A&M.

Kiera will head to Lawson State and Kyle will be studying life skills at Center Point High School.

