The University of Education Winneba is a premier institution of higher learning in Ghana with deep roots. It was established in September 1992 under PNDC Law 322. After the enactment of the University of Education Act, 672, the school was upgraded to a university. Over the years, and because of Ghana's dynamic education environment, UEW has advanced its programs and expanded its reach in the country, adding more satellite colleges in other regions. And considering their sophisticated lecturing approach, the UEW admission is highly sought after every year. If you are looking for a slot at this fantastic university, you must be aware of all the required paperwork before consideration.

UEW's vision and mission are expressive of the university's approach to equipping students with ideal skills. They are looking to produce professional educators that will support Ghana's economic and social development initiative.

Intending to provide advanced higher education to Ghana's populace, UEW trains tutors in various fields. That is why it is a high-demand university. UEW has gradually established itself as the ideal learning institution for teachers, equipping them with professional competence for various fields. So, what are the UEW admission requirements?

UEW admission procedure

UEW admits students every year, and anyone interested should use the detailed methodology to submit their applications. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs under its faculties and schools in its different campuses.

Admission of Post-Diploma candidates

If you are looking to be part of the UEW admission list for these post-diploma courses, you better make sure that you meet all the requirements. All applicants can process their applications at the UEW admission portal. However, those who have not completed their final exams have to apply as “waiting for result.”

All candidates ought to obtain an application voucher from the following banks:

ADB Bank

CBG

Ecobank

GCB Bank

Prudential Bank

Zenith Bank

Ghana Post Offices

UEW Campuses Cash Office

E-Voucher Service (Mobile Money)

After successful activation of the voucher, they can head to the university’s website and access the admissions portal. Once on the portal, the student will use their coupon to log in and submit their application form online.

Every online applicant ought to pay the following UEW admission fees:

Direct Applicants - GH¢200.00

Mature Applicants - GH¢300.00

All Post-Diploma Applicants - GH¢200.00

International Applicants - $100.00

Distance learning Undergraduate and Postgraduate admissions

You can become part of UEW admission list for distance learning if you apply early. The university accepts applications at the same time as other programs, and anyone interested can access available courses. The application procedure is through the UEW admission portal, just like other programs, whereby one can access all the required forms.

Other programs at University of Education Winneba

The university has Sandwich Undergraduate and postgraduate programs, regular Postgraduate courses, and ITECPD Sandwich courses. All these have similar application procedures during the admission process except for ITECPD requirements that are slightly different.

Any student interested in ITECPD programs has to buy an e-voucher at the cost of two hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 200.00). Then, they ought to visit uew.edu.gh and click on Apply Online or login to apforms.uew.edu.gh/application/. Here, they are going to:

Select: Institute for Teacher Education (Sandwich) programs application

Application-level: select undergraduate (Bachelor)

Application type: select Institute for Teacher Education Post-Dip, Sandwich (Degree)

All applicants ought to send their completed forms to the Director, ITECPD, University of Education, Winneba. All application forms ought to be accompanied by the following:

For candidates certified by the Institute of Education of The University of Cape Coast, photocopies of certificates authenticated by the Director of Institute of Education/Principal of a College of Education are acceptable. Candidates should obtain their transcript and forward it to The Director, ITECPD, University of Education, Winneba

For all other applicants, transcripts of the academic records should be sent to The Director, ITECPD, University of Education, Winneba.

UEW admission office contact

If you would like to find out about your UEW admission status or find out more about the university's admission criteria, you can access them through their contacts.

Telephone numbers

0208808098 [Winneba Campus]

0547241662 [Winneba Campus]

024461166 [Winneba Campus]

0322497892 [Kumasi Campus]

0501613082 [Asante-Mampong Campus]

0501613084 [Asante-Mampong Campus]

0508118634 [Ajumako Campus]

0207381668/ 0248475077 [IDeL]

WhatsApp contacts

0262761166 [Winneba Campus]

0202312390 [Winneba Campus]

0208808098 [Winneba Campus]

0244972835 [Kumasi Campus]

0508118634 [Ajumako Campus]

0248475077 [IDeL]

E-mail address

Winneba Campus: academicaffairs@uew.edu.gh

Winneba Campus: kabban@uew.edu.gh

Winneba Campus: bofosu-kusi@uew.edu.gh

Winneba Campus: ssersah@uew.edu.gh

Kumasi Campus: getkonin@gmail.com

Institute for Distance and e-Learning: ideladmissions@gmail.com

The UEW admission, which is usually in high demand, is open to all interested candidates every academic calendar. All applicants ought to study the admissions brochure before making any application. Also, everyone ought to ascertain that they have all the paperwork ready, and everything is submitted on time. If everything goes smoothly in the application process, you might reserve your spot at the University of Winneba.

