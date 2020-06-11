A taxi driver has been captured in a hilarious trending video washing his car at the riverside instead of a washing bay

Although the move appears to be ingenious because it costs nothing, the disadvantage might be that a bad smell would be left on the car

Many people have been sharing hilarious thoughts after watching the rather unusual video online

A rib-cracking video has surfaced on social media showing a taxi driver giving his car a special treat at the riverside instead of visiting a washing bay for a car wash.

The video was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook with no indication of where exactly the funny incident actually took place.

The driver's true motives for the unconventional way of washing the car are not known but it is thought that he was simply trying to avoid spending a dime on getting rid of the dirt on his car.

However, that might not be so true as it is also possible that there has been a water shortage from the Ghana Water Company in his area, compelling him to use other sources of water instead.

Taking a car to the riverside for a car wash is inexpensive but can actually leave a smell on the car which may be highly undesirable.

Several people have been reacting to the video and pouring out all their thoughts concerning the video.

