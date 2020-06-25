Ghanaian nurse, Efya Baxter, has shared stunning visuals of herself to celebrate her birthday

Efya turned a new age and she marked the special day with beautiful photos

The admirable birthday images have garnered some endearing remarks

A young Ghanaian nurse identified as Efya Baxter has splashed stunning images of herself on social media to celebrate her birthday as she turned a new age.

For many like Efya, birthdays are special moments, and they go to great lengths to ensure their days are immortalised in gorgeous images.

Celebrating her momentous occasion, she took to a popular social media group to share stunning images, which have since garnered some attention online.

Curvy Ghanaian nurse with fine legs drops beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday Photo credit: Efya Baxter

Source: Facebook

The photos

In one of the images, the young Ghanaian nurse was pictured in her working uniform and a fashion ring on her left finger glowing for the camera.

Efya was also captured in a V-shaped open-shoulder dress that coordinated with her dark short extensions.

Other stunning birthday photos show Efya beaming in a simple T-shirt and trendy footwear.

Efya’s birthday photos have generated tons of pleasant remarks from online enthusiasts.

Benjamin Arthur, who was one of the first persons to send a birthday message, wrote:

"Happy birthday to you dear and may you live to fulfill your God given dreams. Stay blessed dear and enjoy your new age.''

Benjamin Arthur wanted to know if Efya had any plans to throw a party:

"Any party anaa? We will observe social distancing, okay.''

Jim D Pounds wrote:

"Happy birthday to you my dear. May the Creator protect and grant you your heart's desires. Have a blessed day and enjoy. By the way, any small party?"

Andrew Tsiquaye also wished Efya the best in life:

"Happy birthday to you. I wish you all the best in life and may your dearest dreams come true.''

