- Madam Adubea Ayisi, the executive vice chair of N8tive Bar, has said that jobs are available but graduates are usually unfit for them

- According to the business owner who has been an employer for years, most business owners are turned away by the 'entitlement mentality' graduates have that they deserve to be offered jobs

- She further added that degrees are not enough if experience and required skills are not added

The Executive Vice Chair of N8tive Bar, Madam Adubea Ayisi, has revealed that there are actually jobs that are available but young graduates are usually not fit for them.

The respected Ghanaian employer made this earnest revelation in an interview with Enyonam Manye sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook handle of BizTrends.

According to the businesswoman, there are simply too many graduates who feel that they are entitled to jobs simply because they have obtained their degrees and certificates.

The discussion was centred around the tourism and hospitality sector, but around the 22nd minute of the interview, the eloquent host asked for the employer's advice to young people regarding finding means of livelihood.

Adubea indicated that young people need to get rid of the mentality that they are supposed to be offered jobs upon completing school and rather focus on obtaining the required experience and skills.

"As an employer for many years, the perception is not that there are no jobs but that there are no right fits for the jobs," Adubea mentioned, adding that young people must offer themselves for volunteering services at firms and then state their experiences on their CV to get jobs.

