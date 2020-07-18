Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has jammed to Shatta Wale’s Gringo song

It seems to be one of her videos just having fun

Daniels had recently delivered a baby boy with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko

Young Nigerian actress and wife of politician Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has taken time off her busy schedule to jam to Shatta Wale’s Gringo.

Daniels was seated and videoed herself moving slightly to the song.

It could be during her pregnancy period as she held the camera in a way that it does not capture her stomach area.

She played with her hair while enjoying the song.

Reaction

Two people who commented on the video appear to be excited about it.

Akpatee, for instance, wrote: “Nice beat”:

akpatee: “Nice beat.”

Albert also used praying hand emojis:

ahedoralbert: “praying hands”

Regina Daniels and rich husband

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old actress has made the headlines both in Ghana and Nigeria and perhaps beyond since the news about her marriage to Nwoko broke.

Many people have ridiculed her saying she decided to marry someone old enough to be her grandfather because of money.

Nwoko, 59, married the young actress and from their social media activities, they are enjoying nothing but real love.

The couple has welcomed their first child, a boy, together, though Nwoko already has a number of children with his four elderly wives.

They held a naming ceremony for their son who was named after the politician and billionaire.

YEN.com.gh also published photos of one of Nwoko’s big daughters, Julia, who referred to Regina Daniels as “Mama” though she is older than her.

Julia also professed deep love and respect for the young actress who is also her stepmother.

