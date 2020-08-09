PDF Drive alternatives: 15 competitor sites to download free books 2021

The growth of digital reading has favoured the search and downloading of free electronic books through online platforms like PDF Drive. Luckily for those who enjoy reading on various topics, many PDF Drive alternatives to download free books are available.

A device for reading ebooks. Photo: felipepelaquim, unsplash.com

Source: UGC

Just a few clicks away, anyone can find thousands of books to read without buying them. PDF Drive, for example, has millions of eBooks you can get for free. But PDF Drive alternatives also have every type of book, ranging from fiction to non-fiction and educational content that you can access without paying a fee.

What is PDF Drive?

PDF Drive is one of the most significant search engines for PDF files. The site boasts over 75 million eBooks that you can download easily. The best part is they are free and easy to access anytime and anywhere.

By visiting the website, you will not encounter annoying ads when searching for a book. Also, you can search and download as many books as you want, provided you have a stable internet connection.

This is excellent news for those who love to download or preview an unlimited amount of ebooks without any subscriptions. In PDF Drive, you do not need to sign up to download a book. The site will give you recommendations based on your recent searches or interests if you are a frequent user.

Is PDF Drive safe to use?

PDF Drive is one of the safest websites for downloading files. It does not have hidden links or annoying ads that may seem malicious. The site also gives you an effortless way of searching for eBooks free of cost.

Depending on the specific format of the book you are searching for, you may have to download an extra resource, such as EPUB, to read it.

Is PDF Drive free books legal?

PDF Drive works like Google, which allows you to search for images and videos. But in the case of PDF Drive, you are allowed to search for PDFs only. The site crawls through different web pages looking for free files and then make them available in their service.

According to PDF Drives Copyright disclaimer, they do not hold any responsibility or legal action against users for downloading content from their website. Therefore, PDF Drive free books are not legal; they only serve to make your search for PDF accessible, but they don't have the legal rights to reproduce, share, distribute, or copy the final content.

List of the best PDF Drive alternatives

Thousands of websites offer free PDF downloads. However, only a few can claim to be close to PDF Drive regarding the number of ebooks or the download experience. These are the best alternatives sites like PDF Drive that you should consider.

1. Bookboon

Bookboon. Photo: @bookbooncom

Source: Facebook

Bookboon is an online resource with more than 10,000 books, and students can get free textbooks. The textbooks cover many topics, including Engineering, Economics, Business, and IT. An advantage of using the site is that you do not have to buy a book written by professors from top global universities.

Additionally, you can become an author on the website and contribute towards making high-quality academic and business books for free. As an online library, Bookboon is easy to use, fast, and accessible. You do not need to register; you only provide your email address to be sent the newsletter, and you indicate if you are a student or worker and in which area.

Then, you can download the book in PDF. Textbooks are written by university professors, while experts have written books for business professionals in their fields to ensure the highest possible quality.

2. Bookyards

People walking around in a reading environment. Photo: @bookyards

Source: Facebook

Another great option to download your books in different formats is Bookyards. This website has more than 20,000 books. You can use it to access thousands of learning materials from any device. As a user, you can search for a book or PDF file by category. Some of these include art, children, business and finance, computers, economics, and culture.

Apart from downloading PDF books online, you can also become an author or publisher on the site. But to do that, you will have to create an account to get started. You will find a wide selection of concise business books on interpersonal skills and personal development written by leaders in the industry, although subject to subscription.

3. Free-eBooks.net

Free-eBooks. Photo: @freeebooksdotnet

Source: Facebook

Free-eBooks.net is one of the leading sources on the internet for free eBooks and one of the best alternatives to PDF Drive books. It is also the best place where authors can upload their work and make it available for others for free. The majority of titles offered on the website are in different formats, including EPUB, PDF, TXT, and HTML.

At Free-eBooks.net, you can search for a book by author or title. Once you get a book, you can read its description or reviews from other readers. To download it, you will have to create an account with the website. It is free to join, whether you are a reader or an author.

4. Google

Google logo displayed on a smartphone with the stock market percentages in the background. Photo: Omar Marques

Source: Getty Images

Google is by far the largest search engine on the web. Regardless of what you are looking for, chances are you will use Google to find it. The same case applies to PDF files. You can use Google to search and download millions of books for free. If you want to download any PDF book for free, all you have to do is include the term "PDF" in your search.

For example, if you want to access Computer Science material, type "Computer Science PDF" or "Computer Science filetype: PDF." You will get millions of results with a PDF link. The links will have your file in PDF format for free. When you click on any link, it will either download to your desktop automatically or redirect you to a site where you can get the book.

5. Internet Archive

Internet Archive. Photo: @internetnetarchive

Source: Facebook

Internet Archive is a digital library that offers over 25 million free downloadable texts and books. It also hosts a collection of over one million modern eBooks that you can access without a subscription. By using the site, you can download a book on any topic and in various languages.

Unlike many sites, the books accessible from the archive are available in over ten formats. You can get them as PDFs, EPUB, KINDLE, ITEM TILE, and ABBYY GZ, among others. Moreover, depending on the item you are accessing, you do not have to create an account to download it.

6. ManyBooks

A stack of books. Photo: @manybooksnet

Source: Facebook

Manybooks was created in 2004 to provide an extensive library of books in digital format accessible free of charge on the internet. It has become a platform where desktop publishing authors present their work to a community of readers of about 150,000 members. The site also has both free and discounted bestsellers from romance and action to adventure and fantasy.

You can either download a title for free or read it online from the website. Whenever you find an intriguing title, the site allows you to read its excerpts to determine whether it is worth reading further. To download it, you will have to create an account for free. As a member, you can access unlimited free books and even write reviews on titles you read.

7. OnlineProgrammingBooks.com

OnlineProgrammingBooks. Photo: @freecomputerbooks (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

OnlineProgrammingBooks is among the top websites for programmers and the best alternative to PDF Drive books. Suppose you are a programmer or a technology enthusiast; you can use the site to search for any publication related to computer science, web and graphic design, programming, and mobile app development.

You can also get resources on databases, artificial intelligence, networking, and computer hardware, among others. The books available are from the authors that wrote them. That means you can download them legally since the website does not host pirated content or links to sites that host pirated titles. Although some PDFs are free, others are available at discounted prices.

8. Open Culture

Open Culture. Photo: @openculture

Source: Facebook

Open Culture has hundreds of audiobooks, online courses, and movies, which you can download at no extra cost and in various formats, such as KINDLE, PDF, HTML, and PLAIN TEXT. In addition, users can find books of fiction, drama, poetry, adventure, and other literary genres written by classic authors.

The site also makes getting books and cultural material in various languages, including Spanish, French, and German. More so, you can search for a title by category or date created. All the resources are available without a subscription or sign-up, including the audiobooks, which can be downloaded in an MP3 format.

9. Open Library

Open Library. Photo: @openlibrary

Source: Twitter

Open Library is an extensive digital library initially developed to support the visually impaired community. You can borrow millions of books there and also download others for free. It has over 20 million records from many catalogues and contributions from authors.

Users can download, add, or edit books uploaded on the site. Books are available in various formats, including PDF, EPUB, PLAIN TEXT, DAISY, and KINDLE. If you want to edit or add a book, you will have to create an account with Open Library. The platform makes it easier for you to access books by any author or publisher.

You can also publish your books and use the website's resources to market your creations. They have collected 30 million records, of which 13.4 million are already accessible on the web, and 230,000 of them can be searched in full text.

10. Smashwords

Smashwords. Photo: @Smashwords (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Smashwords is a distributor of independent eBooks. The platform makes it easier for you to access books by any author or publisher. You can also publish your books and use the website's resources to market your creations. As a user, you can download or read many books online on different devices. The formats provided include EPUB, KINDLE, PDF, and RTF.

Although most titles are available for free, you will also get many more at various price levels. To search for a book, you can filter it by price, the number of words, top-selling, bestselling, and more. A useful way of getting a PDF book download is to create an account and enjoy features like adding books to your library.

11. Europeana

Superimposed Europeana logo. Photo: @EuropeanaTech

Source: Twitter

Through the Europeana Collections page, you can access more than 58 million works of art, books, artefacts, videos, and sounds from Europe. It is available in more than 20 languages, including Spanish, English, Portuguese, French or Italian. In addition, it is one of the most popular sites to download PDF for free.

12. Read Print

Read Print logo'. Photo: @ReadPrintLibrary

Source: Facebook

You can get free books online in PDF or EPUB versions on the Read Print website. At the same time, you can filter your searches by categories, such as science fiction novels, historical novels, horror novels, art, self-help, spirituality, and medicine. However, note that this website has the most renowned authors.

This free book site is straightforward to use, and anyone can operate it without the need for guidance. The search box is fundamental, and the only other way to find books is by scrolling through the author list. But, you don't need a user account to read these books online, and they're all formatted nicely.

13. Booknet.com

Alternative site for downloading PDFs. Photo: @Booknet.official

Source: Facebook

This is a website for free PDF books ranging from fantasy to suspense, mystique, mystery, science fiction, romance novel, noir novel and more. In addition, you have the advantage of selecting your materials by popularity, updates, best sellers, or news, which will be practical and versatile if you do not know where to start.

On Booknet.com, you can also read the synopsis of each book for free and see the place they occupy in their associated rankings so you can have an idea of ​​how good it can be. To take advantage of their free readings, you need to register on their portal, and you will be just one click away from reading online without paying a penny.

14. Librivox

Audio books for free by volunteering on Librivox. Photo: @BTSPurpleLights

Source: Twitter

Are you asking, "Where can I find free PDF books?" Then, Librivox is a great choice. On this site, you can download several books and audible books at no cost. Irrespective of the title selected, they are all free, which is good news for book lovers.

The PDF book download works like PDF Drive, and they do not contain numerous ads like other free ebook sites. Also, there are no substandard books as all the titles are highly rated and recommended for reading. The site has many volunteers that work to release quality recordings of classic books.

15. Authorama

Special event organised by Peter Reynolds. Photo: @peterhreynolds

Source: Twitter

Authorama offers a good selection of free books from a variety of authors, both current and classic. They're organised alphabetically by the author's last name and written in HTML and XHTML, which means they're in an easily readable format. Most books here are featured in English, but there are quite a few German-language texts as well.

Authorama offers a good selection of high-quality PDF book downloads, and you can read right in your browser. Furthermore, these are books in the public domain, which means they're freely accessible and allowed to be distributed. So, you don't need to worry if you're looking at something illegal here.

PDF Drive is one of the most prominent search engines for PDF files. It provides its services for free for all users. But there are also many more PDF Drive alternatives you can use to download free content, including educational books and fantasy eBooks. Some of these include Google, Internet Archive, and Bookboon

If you find it challenging to access reliable streaming sites to watch your favourite and trending motion picture, Yen.com.gh, discussed an alternative platform you can use.

O2TV Series is one of the most reliable platforms for downloading free movies and series. Interestingly, the multimedia site is well-designed, and it contains many films and TV categorised in groups and other cool features.

Source: Yen.com.gh