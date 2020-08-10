- Two lovers who met on Twitter have taken their relationship to the next level by tying the knot four years after the lady asked the young man out

- Twitter user @Mr_Dei shared some pictures on the microblogging site four years ago, and they were retweeted by @Rammie_x

- While retweeting, the young lady asked if he was ready for marriage and how much the groom price was

A lady identified on Twitter as @Rammie_x has walked down the aisle with her lover four years after asking him out on the microblogging site.

Twitter user @Mr_Dei posted some pictures of himself in August four years ago, and @Rammie_x retweeted the post asking if the young man was ready for marriage.

She wrote while retweeting the pictures: "Who is this nice young man? Is he ready for marriage? How much is the groom price?"

The lovers. Photo credit: @Rammie_x/Twitter

@Rammie_x said after the tweet, both of them became friends and stayed friends for about three years before they started dating.

It is rare for ladies to ask men out in Africa as women consider it as a practice that is capable of making the opposite gender have a wrong perception about them.

When @Rammie_x retweeted @Mr_Dei's tweet, she may not have known that four years after shooting her shot, she would be walking down the aisle with the man she had admired.

As expected, tweeps have flooded the comment section to congratulate the lovers and wish them well.

Twitter user with the handle @GOLDUST_OT wrote: "My girllsss, we’ll be shooting shots from now. Congratulations x."

Below are other comments

