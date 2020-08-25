Statarea: Top 20 alternative sites for football predictions

Statarea is a top website for soccer statistics, predictions, and betting tips. It is also one of the best platforms for getting football results, news, live scores, tables, fixtures, and team information. In addition, the site allows users to customize their predictions by comparing teams and determining factors like the home advantage, head-to-head, and bookmaker coefficient.

Statarea is one of the best websites for punters that want to get expert betting tips or the top predictions for the day. It displays its forecasts in the form of a percentage. That helps you to know the chances of a specific result occurring in a given match. You can access its services through its website or complete a Statarea app download and use your mobile device.

List of Statarea alternatives for football predictions

While you can use Statarea to improve your betting, there are many alternative sites to consider. Some of them even go to an extent to offer better features and a more intuitive user interface. Here are twenty such services for those interested in placing informed bets.

1. PredictZ

Which is the most accurate free football prediction site? PredictZ is the most reliable site, which is excellent for any punters who need the information to make viable betting decisions. It provides free prediction tips, team statistics, game analysis, league tables, and more. To give their punters the best experience, PredictZ compiles a large number of soccer statistics. In addition, users can find football predictions for the entire week.

2. Betensured

To use this excellent Statarea prediction alternative, first, you have to create a Betensured account. This is a simple free process. Betensured offers predictions and tips depending on how much you are willing to pay. The information from the site will significantly increase your odds when you are placing your bets.

3. FootballPredictions

is one of the best sites like Statarea, where users can get free football betting tips. One difference with the website is that it gives you an in-depth analysis of the event you want to wager. That allows you to know the strengths and weaknesses of a team, including player information.

FootballPredictions covers a few leagues around the globe to ensure that users get accurate tips and predictions. Also, it provides users with statistics that support their choice for a particular prediction. If you are new to betting, you can use the site to get the best free bets from top online bookmakers.

4. Freesupertips

On this site, you will be able to get free tips from professional betting tipsters across all sports, not just football. It combines match previews and statistical analysis with top-value betting tips to get their users the best predictions.

Freesupertips also boasts excellent relationships with Britain's best bookies, so if you use it, you are sure to get the best football predictions, customer offers, and even some free bets.

5. Tips180

Another great Statarea soccer prediction alternative is the Tips180 site. It has a list of all the matches that are scheduled for each day. In addition, all the leagues are listed, plus the tips given for that match. On top of that, after the match, the website posts a list of the games that won.

6. Confirmbets

Another great place to get football betting tips is the Confirmbets site. It covers all the major markets, including 1X2, Over/Under, Home and Away, teams to Score, Handicap, Combos and many more. The site is very popular as one of the top soccer prediction sites. Its most popular betting market has guaranteed wins for all its punters.

7. Forebet

Forebet prediction is another site that is great for anyone looking for the best way to place a bet. Not only does it give you an upper hand when placing bets, but it also expands your knowledge of football. Therefore, while you are placing your bets, you can use the website to study teams and predict different league competitiveness. is also completely free.

8. Victorspredict

If you are looking for great sites like Forebet and Statarea, then Victorspredict is an excellent alternative. After you register, you can access all the predictions for all the scheduled matches at the time. However, you have to pay before getting betting tips from one of the best tipsters on the site.

9. Sportytrader

SportyTrader has all the betting tips for the matches that are scheduled for each day. In addition, it displays the match date, the time, and the teams that will be participating. They also offer bonuses and exclusive rates for return punters.

10. Meritpredict

Meritpredict is another great Statarea guru prediction site alternative. It explains all the types of bets available to ensure that the punters that use their site have the best guides. It is informative, objective, and reliable. Everything you need to become a successful punter.

11. BetExplorer

BetExplorer is one of the most popular sports betting resources on the internet. It is a website where punters get all the betting tips they may require. You can use it to get predictions on various sports events. These include football, tennis, hockey, basketball, handball, volleyball, and baseball.

As one of the best Statarea alternatives, BetExplorer allows users to access thousands of competitions and their corresponding statistics. Also, you can use it to view the odds movements of specific teams. Another area where it is useful is when you want to know the bookmakers offering the highest odds and filter odds so that you only wager on a sport with a specific price.

12. Betnumbers

Betnumbers is the best one for any old Statarea user. Once you download the application, you can choose the package you want and pay for it. After that, you will see all the packages that are offered daily through the app.

13. Scibet

Scibet is a site where you can have exclusive access to premium-grade football betting tips from an experienced team. The site has been around for a long time and has built a fanbase of faithful punters who testify to the site's good tips.

14. Betshoot

Betshoot is a website that offers sports and tips. It covers basketball, tennis, MLB, NHL, and football. Punters can also get betting guides on various markets and other terms related to betting. Some of these include odds probability, spread and value betting, sports arbitrage, and profitability and hit rate.

Like Statarea, Betshoot also gives predictions on football betting markets, such as Both Teams to Score, Accumulators, and 1X2. Apart from tips offered by the site, users can also get expert hints, join tipster competitions, and view top tipsters.

15. Oddsmath

Oddsmath is a platform whereby punters get betting tips, stats, and compare odds. The site also has a dropping odds feature.

It allows users to view the movement of odds and determine which bookmakers have the best prices, the events that have increased betting volume, and the possibility of a match ending favouring a team. Furthermore, it makes it easy for people to get free bet offers and bonuses.

16. OLBG

OLBG is a platform and community focused on helping punters improve their betting knowledge and get tips and predictions of various sports events. Unlike Statarea football prediction, a majority of the picks on the website are from bettors.

Users also get betting statistics and strategies for beating the bookies. Anybody can join the community to learn from others on the best bets of the day or the entire season/competition.

17. Prosoccer

Prosoccer is a website that uses mathematical models to predict the outcomes of football matches. Through its computer software, the service analyses past performances of each team before calculating the probabilities of specific events occurring.

Some of the factors it considers include goal differences, average goals scored by a team, the attack and defence rating, and home advantage. Although the services offered are the same as those of Statarea soccer prediction, Prosoccer.eu uses the Poisson distribution as a system of betting on football.

18. SoccerPunter

SoccerPunter is one of the leading websites for sports predictions. It has various tips for basketball, football, tennis, hockey, handball, and snooker. Football lovers can get top picks on markets such as Over/Under, 1X2, Double Chance, First-Half results, Correct Score, Half-Time/Full-Time, and Both Teams to Score.

19. Typersi

Typersi is a website that brings together bettors and tipsters worldwide to share their knowledge of sports betting. It is a platform to get the best tips on various sports, including the specific markets that offer the highest value. You can create a free account with the service and follow the top tipsters.

Furthermore, Typersi is the site to use when you want to know the event people are wagering the most. You can also become a tipster and give others your predictions on the sport that is familiar to you. Alternatively, you can join the tipster competition to win a prize at the end of a season. Finally, if you want to know the best betting offers from bookmakers, the site is what you should use.

20. Vitibet

Vitibet is one of the oldest websites that offer sports predictions and tips. It covers many leagues across the world. You can get top tips on sports such as football, basketball, handball, ice hockey, and baseball. The site is also among the top in providing live scores and bookmaker offers. One service available on Vitibet is Tips of the Day.

It is a section that allows you to view the top tips picked by the website. The site displays them based on the chances of an event occurring. In most cases, the selections have a higher chance of winning but at lower odds.

Do you plan on using Statarea prediction tomorrow? Statarea is one of the leading websites for football predictions. The site offers top picks for events such as 1x2, Double Chance, Both Teams to Score, and Over/Under. In addition, you can use it to view fixtures, results, tables, and live scores. But if you want an alternative platform that offers the same services, use Typersi, BetExplorer, and Prosoccer. eu. All tips available on Statarea are free.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

