A gentleman's attempt to win over some young ladies went really bad when he was rather bashed by them instead

In a video that was recorded, one of the young ladies explained that she was only considering the young man by talking to him because his grammar was bad

The gentleman was dumbfounded by the turn of events that he, at one point, decided to check if his guys were watching

Some 'classy' Ghanaian girls have seriously bashed a boy who approached them in an attempt to win them over with an approach the girls considered inappropriate.

In a video that was spotted by YEN.com.gh on the personal Twitter handle of Jason_gh1, the girls were outraged as they tried to show the young man his 'right place'.

The outrage hit its peak when the gentleman claimed that the girls were stressing him by deciding to be quite tough.

Watch the full video below:

"Bro, who is stressing you? Did we call you? I was even considering you by talking to you, so if you know you cannot handle it, please leave," one of the girls said.

According to her, the gentleman's grammar was really bad and she normally would not have made time to listen to anything he had to say.

At that point, the boy whose mission had clearly failed was seen looking back to see if his boys-boys had seen what just happened to him.

That was, perhaps, the most heartbreaking point in the entire video.

