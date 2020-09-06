Top 20 SoccerVista alternatives for free soccer results predictions (updated)

Predicting football results is an area of interest for many people. Although it is fun, it can also be profitable if you know what you are doing. But at the same time, it is challenging because football is a random event that can have varied results. If you are a punter who is unsure what to pick in a bet, you can use SoccerVista as your guide to choosing the best bets of the day. You can also use many other SoccerVista alternatives for football predictions.

The sites assess the efficiency of betting markets and use advanced statistical techniques to produce the best picks and predictions for upcoming matches. You will get predictions on various betting markets, including Double Chance, 1X2, Over/Under 2.5, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score, Asian Handicap, and more.

20 SoccerVista alternatives

Some SoccerVista alternatives give you match previews and analysis to make it easier for you to determine the possible outcome. Here are 20 sites like SoccerVista to try out today.

1. Betimate

Betimate provides free football predictions, betting tips, statistics, match previews, analysis, trends, and live scores. It is a site similar to SoccerVista and Trubet since it covers more than 700 leagues globally.

You can use the website to get betting predictions on markets such as 1X2, Over/Under 2.5, Both Teams to Score, Correct Score, and Handicap. Betimate uses mathematical models to come up with its predictions.

2. Betrush

Betrush is one of the best soccer prediction websites that provide users with free betting picks and tips on all popular sports, including football, basketball, tennis, and hockey. The site has hundreds of skilled tipsters that predict specific outcomes of matches with high accuracy. All picks on the website also contain detailed previews and analysis to ensure a punter gets enough information when choosing the best bets.

3. Betshoot

Betshoot is a website that offers free sports betting tips. It digs deep into team news and statistics to bring you the best football betting predictions for upcoming matches. In addition, the site has a community of experts that provide you with the best picks for various markets.

Betshoot also allows users to compete against other top tipsters by posting tips. If you come out on top, you will win a prize.

4. BetsnTips

BetsnTips offers predictions and picks on upcoming football matches. Unlike other sites on this list, BetsnTips covers a few markets, including 1X2, Double Chance, and Over/Under. In addition, the website has a feature called H2H that analyses the head-to-head statistics of upcoming games and gives you their predictions. As a result, you have a better chance of winning a bet when you use the site because most of the markets it predicts have higher outcomes of happening.

5. Bettingclosed

Bettingclosed offers free football tips and predictions that cover over 130 leagues globally. The site uses proprietary software to give you the football picks of today and tomorrow. It also uses statistics for each outcome and its probability of happening in the encounter.

As a result, Bettingclosed provides up to four on a single match. In addition, you can get yesterday's betting results to determine how it faired on all predicted games.

6. bettingexpert

bettingexpert is an online community for football betting. Millions of people across the globe used the website for their betting activities because of its reliability. All the predictions and tips on the platform come from users who analyse matches and use statistics to produce their selections. You can get information and picks on all football betting markets and all other sports.

7. Feedinco

Feednico is one of the best sites like SoccerVista for football predictions. The website gives you a user-friendly platform that makes it easier for you to choose the best picks and make your predictions.

Furthermore, Feednico has an online community of punters who come together to offer users the best bets of the day and strategies for beating the bookies. It is ideal for selecting accumulators and following expert tipsters.

8. Forebet

Forebet is a website that uses mathematical models to come up with football predictions of more than 400 leagues worldwide. It also offers match previews, analysis, trends, and statistics that inform users of the day's best picks. Although Forebet covers many betting markets, the Over/Under 2.5 market tends to have a higher chance of occurring. You can also use the site to get live betting tips.

9. KickOff.co.uk

KickOff.co.uk is a betting community that provides a variety of football betting tips. It hosts thousands of bettors who post their free expert predictions on upcoming matches. The site also gives you free match previews and statistics to help you pick the best combination of winning bets. You can use KickOff.co.uk to build your chances and track in real-time or join other punters in offering free football betting predictions.

10. OLBG

OLBG is a site that focuses on helping sports bettors improve their betting. It has an online community of knowledgeable punters that share their thoughts and expertise on possible outcomes of specific football matches and betting markets.

Users also get a service similar to SoccerVista tomorrow where they preview upcoming games, odds, and chances of an event occurring. OLBG also allows you to compete in tipster competitions and win a prize.

11. PredictZ

PredictZ provides free football tips, predictions, analysis, form guide, and statistics. You can use the site to get the latest results, fixtures, and league tables of top competitions across the globe.

Like other websites on this list, PredictZ covers several betting markets, including Both Teams to Score, Over/Under 2.5, 1X2, and Correct Score. The platform is also the best for punters looking for accumulator tips and predictions.

12. Prosoccer.gr

Prosoccer.gr has been offering free football tips since 2002. It is one of the best sites for finding accurate betting predictions. Many people visit the website to find value bets and filter matches. Also, it helps you determine the percentage of a specific outcome. Unfortunately, the website only covers Correct Score, Double Chance, 1X2, and Over/Under 2.5.

13. Scannerbet

Scannerbet is one of the best alternatives to SoccerVista. It provides betting tips and predictions of selected matches across the globe. If you have used other websites such as Scibet, you will also love Scannerbet because of its thorough analysis of games. It uses statistics to predict betting markets, such as 1X2, Over/Under 2.5, and Half-Time/Full-Time.

14. SportyTrader

SportyTrader is an online betting and forecasting site that offers free tips and forecasts on football. You can use the site to get predictions on various betting markets, such as Win to Nil, Over/Under 2.5, 1X2, Half-Time/Full-Time, and Both Teams to Score. An advantage of SportyTrader is you get match previews and statistics that support each selection or pick.

15. Statarea

Statarea is a website that gives you football statistics, match predictions, bet tips, expert views, and betting information. It also has an online community of punters that offer their best picks on upcoming matches. The site covers all leagues globally and has tips on betting markets, such as 1X2, Double Chance, Half-Time/Full-Time, Both Teams to Score, and Over/Under 2.5.

16. Tipsbet

Tipsbet is a platform that gives you all the information you need to place a bet. It offers free betting tips across all football markets and covers many leagues worldwide. Unlike other alternative sites to SoccerVista, Tipsbet only focuses on a handful of matches to ensure higher accuracy. Apart from football, the site also covers basketball and tennis.

17. Typersi

Typersi s a website that offers free betting tips and predictions. It is also one of the largest online platforms for tipster competitions. Each day, hundreds of tipping experts share their betting predictions on various matches. An advantage of using the site is you can get different tips for one game from several tipsters. That gives you a clear outlook of what others expect will be the result of the game.

18. Victorspredict

Victorspredict provides free football predictions and tips. The site displays its predictions of the day by considering several factors, including preset team form, playing conditions, trends, previous records against an opponent, and previous winning lines.

Victorspredict does not cover all football matches worldwide. Instead, it gives you a handful of games that have a higher chance of winning. You can also join its premium service to get the best tips on selected encounters.

19. Vitibet

Vitibet provides updated stats, betting tips, predictions, and analysis for football, ice hockey, handball, and basketball. It uses a unique algorithm and statistics to calculate its predictions.

Like SoccerVista predictions, Vitibet also has a feature called Tips of the Day, whereby you get at least four tips that have a higher chance of occurring. Unfortunately, the site only covers Correct Score, 1X2, and Double Chance betting markets.

20. WinDrawWin

WinDrawWin is a website that offers free football betting tips and predictions. The site covers more than 120 football leagues and competitions worldwide. It is also one of the best sources for betting statistics, results, tables, fixtures, betting tools, and trends.

WinDrawWin uses advanced stats to give users the best tips on markets like Both Teams to Score, Over/Under 2.5, 1X2, and more. You can also use it to get the best accumulators of the day.

If you are looking for the best SoccerVista alternatives for football predictions, try bettingexpert, OLBG, Typersi, Vitibet, Statarea, Forebet, and Betrush. The websites will give you the best tips and picks for upcoming football matches. You can also use them to follow expert tipsters and online punter communities that analyse all facets of a game before giving you the best predictions of the day.

