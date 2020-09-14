- Shatta Wale placed a fake call to Samini during his Asaase Sound Clash battle with Stonebwoy

- Stonebwoy responded to the call by calling Samini a sell-out and said he would call Sean Paul

- Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy went head-to-head over the weekend in a lyrical battle

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Dancehall giants Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy thrilled fans on the night of Saturday, September 12, 2020, during the Asaase Radio Sound Clash which was held in Accra.

During the heated battle to prove which between the two was the best dancehall star in Ghana, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy brought on their A-game to the stage.

As the night got heated up, Shatta Wale took out his phone and placed a fake call to dancehall star Samini.

Shatta and Stonebwoy. Source: Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo mentions person who took video of her as she speaks on leaked tape

Shatta Wale then told Stonebwoy that his father (Samini) had a message for him and asked the DJ to play a song for the Sobolo hitmaker.

Stonebwoy, in reacting to Shatta Wale's make-believe phone call said if it had not been for the fact that his father was a sell-out, he would not be friends with Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale, who appeared shocked over Stonebwoy's comments, said he was at a loss as to why Stonebwoy would call his father Samini a sell-out.

Stonebwoy then went on to ask his DJ to play his Most Original song as he jammed to it on the stage to the admiration of his teeming fans.

READ ALSO: Aftermath of Asaase radio Sound Clash: Ras Kuuku to undergo surgery after injury; video drops

Prior to the clash between the two, there was a poll that was held and it saw Stonebwoy beating Shatta Wale with a slim margin.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall giants, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are not letting anything stop their new-found bromance as they have been spotted spending time together.

The two award-winning acts were reported to have met at a place to have lunch following their Asaase Sound Clash which saw them in a heated lyrical battle.

READ ALSO: She slept with our choir director - Ghanaian pastor who ended wife's life speaks on reason

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy posed with two other people who were on the stage with them during Saturday's Asaase Radio Sound Clash which was held in Accra.

Have national and human interest issues to discuss? Know someone who is extremely talented and needs recognition? Your stories and photos are always welcome.

Get interactive via our Facebook page.