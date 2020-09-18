Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and his son Daniel have played a ludo game together

This shows the deep affection between father and son

Fans have commented on their luxurious hall saying it looks rich

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and his ‘prodigal’ son Daniel have enjoyed a game of ludo together in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Daniel shared the video to his Twitter handle as sighted by YEN.com.gh, and indicated in the caption that he was having a quality time with the father, adding that: “Nothing better”.

The video also showed the plush and luxurious hall of the archbishop and this has drawn the attention of many people.

Archbishop Duncan Williams and son Daniel. Photo credit: @obronipapi

Source: Original

Reaction

Okomfo Ba, for instance, wrote that Duncan-Williams is enjoying luxury and would yet come and preach about “vanity” in church:

Kwame wrote that everything in the room is “rich” including the ludo board:

Edem commented that everything including the ludo is big:

Zack was happy the Duncan-Williams have made amends and are happy together now:

Ritchie described their video as the best anyone can wish for:

Cophi admired the father and son:

Ensu called it a lovely feeling:

Chanay was left emotional:

Daniel dances in his bedroom

Daniel was in the news earlier following a video of him making serious dance moves while displaying his big bedroom.

An excited Daniel is seen dancing in his room and shaking his body aggressively in doing so.

It was clear that he was enjoying himself as he kept bending down and going up in dancing to a secular South African song.

Many may be surprised to see Daniel in this mood as a son of an Archbishop. They may expect him to behave in a ‘holy’ manner and perhaps dance to only Christian songs.

Daniel rocks new hairstyle

Meanwhile, Daniel has gone for a new hairstyle. His hair has been braided, while the side of his head has been cut low.

He shared the video on his social media page and indicated in the caption that he is a proud black man who has always wanted to get in touch with his root.

Daniel added that now more than ever, he is going to do things that make him the proud man he is, including getting his hair done in this way.

He is also excited that his father, the archbishop himself, has said that the hairstyle is "cool mehn".

Source: Yen