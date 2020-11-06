A rare throwback photo of Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has popped up online

The photo shows the actress' humble beginnings when she reportedly lived in a compound house in Kumasi

The photo of the mother of two has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have been surprise

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is, without doubt, a very successful young woman at her age, anyhow you look at it.

Only 29 years old, Boakye has been able to acquire three houses for herself, one in Kumasi and two in Accra including the famous one at East Legon.

Apart from the houses, she owns a number of cars including a Lexus 4x4 she recently acquired. She owns businesses as well.

Tracey Boakye considers herself as one of the richest young women Photo source: @tracey_boakye (modified by author)

But life did not start all rosy for her and just like many success stories, Boakye had a bit of an uncomfortable start.

Tracey started in single room Kumasi

Though she may be the owner of three houses now, she was living in a single room as part of tenants in a compound house.

This is according to a post by popular Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, which shared a photo of the time Boakye lived in a single room.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the mother of two is seen standing in front of a wall in-between two doors.

The caption to the photo suggests that Tracey Boakye the house Tracey was living in is located that Atonsu. Atonsu is a suburb of the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi where Boakye comes from.

The post does not say exactly when the photo of the actress was taken but she looked quite young in there.

See the photo below:

The throwback photo of Tracey Boakye has stirred mixed reactions after it popped up.

blakbieuti wanted to know how old the actress was when she took this picture:

"Nti Na w’edi s3n w) ha Na )fam daanho s3 kutr3 yi? . Atonso Wendy Williams ."

ghana8787 felt Boakye's sense of dressing was below par:

"She can't even dress and got the nerve to talk about someone's dressing ."

beebi_gayda defending Boakye pointing out that everybody starts from a point:

"We all started from somewhere, with time the progress you make is what matters."

Tracey Boakye flaunts her expensive bedroom

Meanwhile, the actress, who is also popularly known as East Legon landlady, recently showed off the expensive-looking bedroom in her house.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye was sitting by her big bed and holding a white teddy bear.

A look around the rooms shows beautiful furnishings and appliances in the bedroom.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye got boastful as she suggested that she lives like a queen.

"When you’re a boss lady, you sleep in your mansion like a Queen . I BRAG DIFFERENTLY . Proud owner,@ she said.

