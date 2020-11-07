The winner of Talented Kids 2019, Nakeeyat Dramani says she wants to become a “slaybrity”

She described that word as one known to be fashionable with wigs, shoes, and dress

Nakeeyat says she is saving her cash prize from TV3 just for this purpose

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Ghana

Seven-year-old 2019 winner of TV3 Talented Kids, Nakeeyat Dramani, has revealed that she aims at being a “slaybrity” in the future when she turns 18 years.

In an interview with Delay monitored by YEN.com.gh, Nakeeyat described “slaybrity” as one who is fashionable with clothes, bags, wigs, shoes, and all that makes a lady feels good in herself.

For this reason, Nakeeyat says she won’t touch what she mentioned as GHC100,000 cash prize from Talented Kids, stressing that she is saving it for that purpose.

The beautful Nakeeyat. Photo credit: Supplied

Source: Instagram

“The money is at the bank. I won’t touch it. Maybe when I get to 18 years and I need to take care of myself, I will use it to buy dresses, shoes, good wigs, bags, and to become a slaybrity,” the little girl said.

She added that she would spend the money bit by bit, saying that in the local parlance: “I will remove it sorpi sorpi”.

Reaction

Many people have reacted to Nakeeyat’s video mainly with laughter.

Esinam, for instance, laughed about the “sorpi sorpi” part and described Nakeeyat as a confident girl:

Efya could also not stop laughing over “sorpi sorpi”:

efya_lucious: “S)pe s)pe part killed me.”

esinamliz: “The sopi sopi part. She’s confident.”

Weaves wrote in the Akan language that Nakeeyat behaves like an adult:

weaves_africa: “Akoaa wei y3 mpanyins3m paaaa wai

Ms Tea loved Nakeeyat: "ms___tea: “Slaybrity ampa Wig aaa wig !!! Can’t wait to watch this.”

Meanwhile, Nakeeyat has been promised a lifetime educational scholarship by Dr. Kofi Abban of Rigworld Company.

He promised to pay her school fees from the time she won the competition in 2019 to the tertiary level.

Have national and human interest issues to discuss?

Know someone who is extremely talented and needs recognition?

Send us a message now on our official Facebook page.

Source: Yen