A young lady has revealed that she got caught cheating on her own matrimonial bed by her husband

Since the incident, the husband has never spoken about the act or shown any form of anger but rather treats her well

This has confused the lady so much that she is now uncomfortable and scared that the man might harm her

A screenshot beginning to make waves on social media has a young lady who decided to go anonymous revealing an interesting occurrence in her marriage.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the lady recounted the experience in a message to a popular relationship counselor.

The young wife mentioned that she was caught by her husband in bed with another man in her own matrimonial home.

The lady said from the day the man discovered her cheating, he never asked to speak with her about the incident or ever shown any form of anger or discomfort.

On the contrary, the man has been nice to her, always buying her flowers and even taking her out for shopping on some occasions.

This, according to the young lady, has been disturbing her so much and she is beginning to have double thoughts

"Sometimes I open my eyes at night and find him looking at me. When I ask he says he’s admiring my beauty and thanking God for blessing him with a flame of a woman. I’m think he’s planning to do something to me when we are overseas," she said.

