A video has popped up of a bodyguard of President Akufo-Addo's security details forcibly blocking the dancehall musician, Samini, from raising the president's hand in front of supporters at an NPP rally.

Samini is one of the famous musicians enjoying the limelight with President Akufo-Addo on the campaign grounds.

The Linda hitmaker endorsed the presidential candidate of the NPP with a new song titled Kpoyata, urging his fans and Ghanaians to retain President Akufo-Addo in the December 7 polls.

In the video fast gaining traction on social media, the president's bodyguard is seen swiftly blocking Samini from raising the president's hand in front of hundreds of party supporters at an NPP rally.

While there was no indication the president was in danger, it appears his bodyguard took a proactive decision to protect him.

The short clip, however, has erupted conversations on social media about how the president's bodyguard seized Samini from raising his hand.

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that with just two days to the December 7 polls, famous names such as Irene Opare, James Gardiner, and other prominent entertainers are campaigning for actor turned politician John Dumelo.

John Dumelo is seeking to clinch victory in the December polls to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan.

The upcoming December 7 election seems to be a crucial one as more famous actors and musicians have thrown their support behind the candidates of either the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

