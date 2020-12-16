Ghanaian professional female teacher with 20 years' experience now a taxi driver

- Edith Awua, a middle-aged Ghanaian professional teacher, now works full-time as a taxi driver

- The hardworking lady works at the Atomic Junction Taxi rank in Accra and has been there for 4 years now

- According to Edith, she taught for 20 years but decided to stop after staying for 5 years in China and returning

A hardworking middle-aged Ghanaian lady Edith Awua who was trained as a professional teacher now works as a taxi driver after an interesting turn of events.

In an interview with SV TV Africa monitored by YEN.com.gh, Edith explained that she stopped teaching after returning from a stay in China.

The lady who works at the Atomic Junction Taxi rank in Accra mentioned that she had taught in Ghana for 15 years and travelled to continue teaching in China for five years.

Edith indicated that her work in China was really cushy as she made far more income and had a better time than Ghana has ever offered her.

However, she had an issue with her papers and was compelled by the authorities to return to Ghana.

When she was back in the country, Edith decided to start driving after finding it difficult to secure a decent job for herself or returning to the 'stressful' Ghanaian teaching profession.

