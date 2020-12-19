2 Ghanaian gentlemen who are old boys of Mfantsipim School have succeeded in becoming a doctor and a lawyer

Adjei, one of the 2, shared an old photo they took from high school along with their current picture

Many Ghanaians have been congratulating the two long time friends on their massive achievement

Two school mates from senior high school have succeeded in venturing into two of the most coveted career paths that are revered in Ghana currently.

This was revealed in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the personal Twitter handle of one of the gentlemen identified on the social media platform as Mants3 Adjei.

In the post, Adjei shared an old school photo of himself and his friend, Knii Somo, mentioned that it showed how they both started before becoming a lawyer and a doctor currently.

See the post below:

The post gathered thousands of reactions on Twitter and YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the most captivating and interesting ones.

@Acheampomaa19 told the two gentlemen that they are flocking together because they are birds of the same feather

@D3lah_say congratulated Adjei and his friend, commenting that the achievement of the men is really beautiful

@MrBenjamine also congratulated the duo on their massive achievement, revealing that they belong to Mfantsipim Old Boys Association

Longtime friends who became medical doctor & lawyer Source: @Mants3_Adjei

Source: Twitter

