Luke Benward age, background, girlfriend, movies and TV shows
The American film industry has seen the rise of many talented actors and actresses right from childhood to old age. Luke Benward is one of the successful Hollywood actors. He rose from a child actor and marked his presence prominently in the entertainment sector.
Luke is recognized for starring as Bo in the highly acclaimed Netflix show, Dumplin (2018). He is also known for playing the role of Billy Forrester in the children's comedy movie, How to Eat Fried Worms.
Luke Benward profile summary
- Full name: Luke Aaron Benward
- Nickname: Luke Benward
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 12th May 1995
- Birth sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Franklin, Tennessee, USA
- Luke Benward's age: 26 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 85 kg
- Height: 6 feet 2 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Father: Aaron Benward
- Mother: Kenda Benward
- Siblings: Ella and Gracie
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Spouse: Ariel Winter
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Net worth: $1.1 million
Luke Benward' biography
Luke Aaron Benward was born on 12th May 1995 in Franklin, Tennessee, USA. He is 26 years old as of 2021. His parents are Kenda Wikerson Benward (mother) and Aaron Benward (father). The talented actor was born in a family of three. He has two siblings, Ella Benward (12th October 2000) and Gracie Benward (21st February 1998).
He comes from a family of entertainers. His father is part of the country music group, Blue County while his mother is a part-time actress, model, and acting coach. His grandfather, Jeoffrey Benward, is a contemporary Christian music artist.
He was exposed to the entertainment industry while still a young boy since he belonged to a family with a strong background in music. As a result, he gained interest in pursuing music as a career. In addition, he also built up significant interests in becoming an actor and dancer.
Film career
Luke began his professional film career as a child actor. In 2002, he landed his debut role of David Morre in the movie; We Were Soldiers. Three years later, he got another role as Steven Dewberry in a comedy-drama film, Because of Winn-Dixie.
He started climbing the success ladder in 2006. This happened after he played Billy Forrester in, How to Eat Fried Worms. His excellence in this film saw him win the Young Artist Award for the Best Young Ensemble in a feature film. Luke Benward, one of Dumplin cast, has landed many other roles in different movies and TV shows as highlighted:
Luke Benward movies and TV shows
- 2002 - We Were Soldiers as David Moore
- 2005 - Because of Winn-Dixie as Steven "Stevie" Dewberry
- 2012 - Girl vs Monster as Ryan Dean
- 2014 - Field of Lost Shoes as John Wise
- 2018 - Life of the Party as Jack Strong
- 2018 - Dumplin' as Bo Larson
- 2018 - Measure of a Man as Pete Marino
- 2019 - Grand Isle as Buddy
- 2002 - Family Affair as Jody Davis
- 2008 - Minutemen as Charles "Charlie" Tuttle
- 2012 - Girl vs Monster as Ryan Dean
- 2014 - Cloud 9 as William Cloud
- 2014 - The Goldbergs as Bruce
- 2014 - R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour as Ted
- 2015 - CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Axel Vargas
- 2016 - Girl Meets World as Thor
- 2017 - Still the King as Lloy Danderson
The actor has also appeared on TV not as an actor but on commercial adverts.
Music career
Away from acting, Luke is a talented American musician. He made his first music appearance in 2002 in Martina McBride's Concrete Angel. In 2016, he appeared on the Make You Stay music video by The Girl and the Dreamcatcher.
He released his debut album titled, Let Your Love Out on 5th January 2009. The album had a total of 5 songs. He also went on several tours with the renowned Christian group iShine Live. He would regularly perform his songs in concerts.
Luke was signed under the Crowd Productions record label. The collective credits under this record label include Hilary Duff, India Arie, the Backstreet Boys, Mat Kearney, Death Cab for Cutie, and the Jonas Brothers.
He has also appeared in two music videos for his family. He first appeared in a 2004 music video titled, That's Cool by his father's Blue County music band. His second appearance was in 2009 in a music video titled Everyday Hero by his mother and Bart Conover.
Luke Benward's girlfriend and dating history
The actor is in a relationship with Ariel Winter. She is an American actress best known for starring Alex Dunphy in the comedy series Modern Family. Ariel Winter and Luke Benward began dating in December 2019. They were spotted together in Los Angeles, California, during the April 2020 COVID-19 quarantine period.
Previously, he had dated several other women. He was once in a relationship with American actress Olivia Holt. The duo first met in 2012 on the set of the Disney Channel movie Girl vs Monster. They stayed together for two years before separating in 2014.
He has also been in a relationship with the following:
- Indah Winsome
- British actress Georgie Henley
- Model Dove Cameron
- Ryan Newman
Height and other body measurements
The actor stands at the height of 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 85kg. He is 41-32-14 inches for his chest, waist, and bicep, respectively. He wears a shoe size 7.5 (US). He has several tattoos inked on his upper middle back and his inner biceps.
Luke Benward's net worth
The actor has an estimated net worth of $1.1 million as of 2021. He has made such a significant sum of money from acting and music. He has starred in various movies and TV shows for over a decade now and appeared in TV commercials. He makes around $242,424 annually.
Luke Benward's fast facts
- How old is Luke Benward? He is 26 years old as of 2021. He was born on 12th May 1995.
- What is Luke Benward nationality and ethnicity? His nationality is American, while he belongs to a mixed-race made of English, German, and Scot-Irish ancestry.
- Who are Luke Benward parents? His parents are Kenda Wikerson Benward (mother) and Aaron Benward (father).
- Does Luke Benward have any siblings? Yes, he does. He has two sisters, Ella and Gracie.
- How tall is Luke Benward? He stands at the height of 6 feet and 2 inches.
- Is Luke Benward in a relationship? Yes, he is. He is dating Modern Family star, Ariel Winter.
- What is Luke Benward doing now? He is still acing different roles in American movies and TV shows.
- Are Luke Benward and Dove Cameron friends? Yes, they are. Despite the alleged dating and breakup, the two are still good friends.
Luke Benward is a star in the American entertainment world. He started as a child actor but has grown steadily over the years to become nothing short of the best. He has earned a fortune from his excellence on the stage as a singer and actor.
