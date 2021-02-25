A man's creativity has made him popular on social media after he wore different native attires (agbada) in his video

Whenever the man fell on a bed in the clip, he came back up with a different attire

People were amazed by it all as some wondered if there were safety measures taken during the shoot

A man identified as Lavell Andrea Vaugha on TikTok has created very hilarious content using an attire (agbada) known with the Yorubas.

Sharing the short clip on Twitter, a tweep with the handle @stillt1to wondered who let their dad go on the platform.

Lavell who titled the video "My African Attire" transitioned between six different types of agbada styles within 15 seconds.

There were those who wondered about the measure of effort that must have been invested into washing and ironing the agbadas before the content was created.

Watch the clip below:

The video has been seen over five million times, arguably making it one of the most-watched clips on Twitter at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

@DeenickJ said:

"Imagine my dad doing this on tiktok instead of being a parent Lol it could never be me."

@Daddy_Nomso said:

"Agbada might be the Sauciest Cloth that has been known to man, it pretty much makes you look like a King. We are not ready for African Dads take over the Internet, this is soo random & yet soo smooth. No music just vibes & joy."

The man wore different agbadas as he kept rising and falling. Photo source: @stillt1to

Source: UGC

@VJam0ney asked:

"How did he get up from the bed when he was face down? anti-gravity?? hulk-level core strength?? magic?"

@x_OdreamO_x replied:

"The clip was reversed."

@BrittBreeezy said:

"This so cute, he’s having too much fun, now he just needa add a lil music to the background."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the video of a white man in agbada generated massive reactions online.

As the man danced to a Yoruba song, other white men, possibly his friends and family, jumped behind as they tried hard to follow the rhythm of the drum.

The setting of the clip suggests that it is either an introduction between two families or a traditional wedding taking place.

