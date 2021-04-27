Sante Apau: 12 Photos of Okyeame Kwame’s Daughter as Fashionista and fun-loving girl
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter, Sante Apau, is already a star girl as seen in her social media activities.
The eight-year-old girl is already a businesswoman. She is the brand ambassador for a children's hair brand and she has actively been promoting this on social media.
Aside from her business, Sante has also proven that she has her father’s blood running through her with a video rapping like a superstar.
She and the brother, Sir Kwame Bota, are almost seen together all the time in their social media posts.
Here are 12 photos of Sante that prove that she is a star already at age eight.
1. Sante with her lovely brother Sir:
2. The colourful Sante displaying some of her hair product:
3. The bubbly Sante displaying some athletic move:
15 photos and videos of Okyeame Kwame’s kids that summarise best sibling goals; they rap together, others
4. Sante with her superstar of a brother, Sir Kwame Bota:
5. Funloving girl Sante on vacation:
6. Little girl full of swag:
7. Little African beauty:
8. Colourful mama and daughter:
9. A fun-loving Sante goes swimming during vacation:
10. The girl at colours at it again:
12: Like father like daughter:
Sante Raps like her father
Meanwhile, Sante was in the news for rapping like a superstar that got many people surprised.
It appeared as if she was competing with her brother, Bota, who also rapped effortlessly in the video
Her brother, Sir Kwame Bota, has been trending in the news for heartwarming reasons.
He was in the news for teaching his father how to dance, and the video got many people excited and full of admiration for him on social media.
Always by her brother's side
Earlier, YEN.com.gh published 15 videos and photos of Okyeame Kwame's children that best summarise best siblings' goal.
In some of the videos, Sir and Sante are seen exercising together, meeting Otumfuo together, and even rapping together on the same line.
Their photos and videos show how close the bond they have is.
Many people have admired the rapper for bringing his children up in a way that they are so smart and intelligent.
